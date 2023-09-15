World
World's tallest dog Zeus dies aged three

44 mins ago
Zeus' owner Brittany Davis with her beloved dog.

Zeus' owner Brittany Davis with her beloved dog. (Source: Guinness World Records)

The world's tallest dog has died this week following a diagnosis of bone cancer.

Zeus, a three-year-old Great Dane, died on Tuesday from amputation-related pneumonia.

The dog earned the Guinness World Record in 2022 after measurements showed he was 1.046m tall.

He had to have his front right leg amputated after bone cancer was discovered by vets, developing pneumonia after the operation.

"Zeus died with his head in his mum's lap getting ear scratches and kisses until the very end. He was three-and-a-half years old," owner Brittany Davis told Guinness World Records.

Zeus with his tallest dog certificate.

Zeus with his tallest dog certificate. (Source: Guinness World Records.)

Davis' father Donnie applauded the "valiant" efforts of the oncologist and surgical team who did everything they could to save their pet.

Zeus lived in Bedford, Texas, and enjoyed a lot of attention due to his record-breaking size.

Davis said that people often asked if they could ride him like a horse.

He was so tall that he'd drink out of the kitchen sink and would steal food off the counters when he was feeling mischievous.

