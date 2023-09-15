New Zealand
Shot fired as armed attackers rob Auckland bar

8:57am
The Harlequin on Great North Road in Point Chevalier

The Harlequin on Great North Road in Point Chevalier (Source: 1News)

Police are investigating three aggravated robberies in Auckland, including one that saw a shot fired inside a bar.

Shortly before 1am today, a group armed with hammers and a gun entered a bar on Great North Road in Point Chevalier, while there were patrons and staff inside.

"One person has fired a shot inside the premises, which has struck a TV on a wall behind the bar," Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews said.

"The offenders have taken money from the tills and gaming machines before fleeing.

"It’s incredibly lucky no was physically injured during this incident."

Police believe it's the same group that robbed a bar in Mt Albert on Wednesday.

That saw cash taken and a staff member left shaken but uninjured.

Damage at the Mount Albert Sports Bar in Auckland

Damage at the Mount Albert Sports Bar in Auckland (Source: 1News)

Police are also investigating a third aggravated robbery at a commercial property in Mt Albert around 2.20am today.

“Up to seven offenders armed with hammers have entered the building on New North Road, which at the time had a staff member and four customers inside," Matthews said.

“Two offenders have threatened the victims inside the store while the other offenders have taken a number of items before fleeing.

“The victims have been left shaken by the incident, but otherwise uninjured.”

They fled in a stolen vehicle which was found in Blockhouse Bay.

“This type of violent behaviour is unacceptable," Matthews said.

"We are now working hard to identify and locate those involved so we can hold them accountable.

“While we want to remind people never to put themselves in harm's way, we always encourage witnesses to come forward.”

