A staff member was left shaken but uninjured after masked intruders robbed a bar in Auckland late last night.

Four masked offenders, armed with weapons including a gun, robbed the Mt Albert Sports Bar.

Police said they took the contents of a cash register.

"A staff member inside the premises was uninjured but understandably shaken by the incident. He has been provided with support by police."

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, with the offenders still on the run.