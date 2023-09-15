Te Ao Māori
1News

Learning te reo Māori - and eating humble pie

By Tania Page, Sunday Reporter
5:22pm
Reading te reo pukapuka which is a practise we adopted when they were born.

Reading te reo pukapuka which is a practise we adopted when they were born. (Source: Supplied)

Stories about other people's struggles and triumphs in their reo journey have always inspired Sunday reporter Tania Page. So, she's sharing her own for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori to help others experiencing the same rollercoaster.

Before my eldest son was born, I made a promise to learn te reo.

I wasn’t going to let minor details like a lack of reo speakers in our immediate whānau or the fact we were living in Johannesburg at the time deter us.

I watched hours of the Māori TV series Tōku Reo from my couch in South Africa and took copious notes. I ordered waiata books online. I memorised key phrases, believing that at the very least I could ensure that the first and last words my son heard every day were in te reo. That promise was doubled when, two years later, we welcomed our second son.

Fast forward seven years and a lot has changed.

We've been back home in Aotearoa since 2018 and were fortunate enough to get our tamariki into Te Puna Reo o Manawanui (a full immersion te reo preschool) and then into Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi.

Tania's two sons

Tania's two sons (Source: Supplied)

The boys are bilingual, and now, after years of hard slog, so is my husband.

My language journey has been a bit more haphazard. I've found it really tough to bend, warp and bribe my 40-something-year-old brain around passives and statives while also working full time. But kei te pai, kei te haere tonu au.

What I have never relinquished is the first and last words said to my boys every day, since the day they were born.

Mōrena, wā oho, kei te pēhea koe?

Morning, time to wake up, how are you?

One evening, I lean in to kiss my eldest son goodnight and whisper the words I've been saying to him every night since he was born: "Taku aroha ki a koe.”

He meets my eye with a strange look on his face, like he's been meaning to say something for ages but hasn't, and tonight is the night.

"I don't know what you mean."

It's like a record scratch — how can my sacred motherly te reo vow be, well, wrong?

"You know, taku aroha ki a koe," I repeat, like when you're in a foreign country and you just say the same thing again but slower and with hand actions.

He's still looking at me blankly.

So, feeling like a fool, I explain, "I'm saying ‘I love you’".

Reading the spreading expression of horror on my face, he leans into his pillow, blushing, and goes back to his Marvel graphic novels.

I back out of the room with a sinking feeling in my gut and nestle into the couch to pour over my te reo homework.

It's a translation exercise and there it is in black and white, like a tohu, a sign, the phrase ‘taku aroha ki a koe’. Confidently scanning the English translation below I am completely floored to find it translates as "I'm sorry."

What the actual @#$%^?!

Every night. For his entire life. I’ve been whispering “I’m sorry” to my son.

I cry, then laugh, then cry again.

I've since learned that if I had said ‘ka nui taku aroha ki a koe’ that would have been more on point with the sentiment I was trying to express.

But it’s humbling moment number rua mano kotahi rau whitu tekau mā tahi (2,171) in what is a relentless rollercoaster of effort, waning enthusiasm, incremental progress, and happy and sad tears.

I read article after article of people learning te reo, who speak of feeling their ancestors flow through them like rivers connecting the past with the present — but I feel no such inspiring metaphors.

Rather, I have the realisation that this, for me, is more like walking through quicksand. It's going be a grind.

And I am okay with that because it isn't about the destination, it's the journey, and it is one I’m so grateful to be on, given the hard work and sacrifices of the many people who fought so hard to have te reo recognised and protected.

New ZealandTe Ao Māori

SHARE ME

More Stories

Hot ways to ask for consent in te reo Māori

Hot ways to ask for consent in te reo Māori

There's a popular myth that outright asking for consent takes away the mystery of sex or even kills the mood.

Thu, Sep 14

'Deeper than skin' - Better education on tā moko needed, artist says

'Deeper than skin' - Better education on tā moko needed, artist says

It comes after a Māori SAS veteran living in Australia was refused service at a pub because of his moko.

Thu, Sep 14

6:05

Former Te Pāti Māori co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell has prostate cancer

Former Te Pāti Māori co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell has prostate cancer

Thu, Sep 14

From desolation to resurgence - te reo Māori in 2023

From desolation to resurgence - te reo Māori in 2023

Mon, Sep 11

3:35

'Word banking' te reo Māori street names not seen as helpful

'Word banking' te reo Māori street names not seen as helpful

Mon, Sep 11

Tāmaki Makaurau, where a Cabinet minister could lose their seat

Tāmaki Makaurau, where a Cabinet minister could lose their seat

Sun, Sep 10

6:37

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

3 mins ago

Hawke's Bay rail link reconnected after cyclone's wrath

2:07

Hawke's Bay rail link reconnected after cyclone's wrath

26 mins ago

Council slapped with noodle market copyright infringement

Council slapped with noodle market copyright infringement

44 mins ago

World's tallest dog Zeus dies aged three

World's tallest dog Zeus dies aged three

5:22pm

Learning te reo Māori - and eating humble pie

Learning te reo Māori - and eating humble pie

5:06pm

Russian pilot tried to shoot down British plane last year — report

Russian pilot tried to shoot down British plane last year — report

4:41pm

Watch: US airport staff appear to steal from bags at security

1:37

Watch: US airport staff appear to steal from bags at security

More from Entertainment

Kanye West wanted a 'bomb shelter' to 'hide from Kardashians'

Kanye West wanted a 'bomb shelter' to 'hide from Kardashians'

The rapper wanted to remove the windows and electricity supply from his house to turn it into a "bomb shelter from the 1910s" where he could "hide from the Kardashians".

1:19pm

RNZ's Kim Hill to leave Saturday Morning show

RNZ's Kim Hill to leave Saturday Morning show

She has hosted Saturday Morning since 2002.

1:09pm

Justin Bieber praises wife Hailey on 5th wedding anniversary

Justin Bieber praises wife Hailey on 5th wedding anniversary

5:00am

Keira Knightley considers copyrighting face amid AI fears

Keira Knightley considers copyrighting face amid AI fears

Thu, Sep 14

US media company on the lookout for a Taylor Swift reporter

US media company on the lookout for a Taylor Swift reporter

Wed, Sep 13