Hamilton woman wins dream New York trip after husband's death

A retired school principal has tonight won a New York trip for two, and she'll be jetting out to the Big Apple on Christmas Day.

Hamilton woman Linda Fraser was given the good news live on Seven Sharp tonight. She'd been watching the show before the surprise.

"This is absolutely amazing," she said. "I saw my rubbish bins down at the gate!"

Fraser said she felt "so, so spoilt".

The package includes two business class return flights to New York on Qantas, seven nights accommodation with the Westin New York at Times Square, and $5000 spending money. Fraser will jet out from Auckland on Christmas Day.

Fraser spent 40 years working in schools and at the Ministry of Education. She lost her husband to cancer two years ago.

Since retiring, she's been painting, including "three or four of New York" — but she's never been.

"My daughter got proposed to up the Empire State Building, so I'd love to go and see that, and take her with me.

"It's incredible," Fraser said, adding she'd sold her house today as well.

Almost 50,000 people had entered the competition.

