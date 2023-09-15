New Zealand

Local Democracy Reporting

Council slapped with noodle market copyright infringement

24 mins ago
Thousands attended the inaugural food market in Ashburton's West Street car park but any future editions of the event will be under a different name.

Thousands attended the inaugural food market in Ashburton's West Street car park but any future editions of the event will be under a different name. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

The district's first Night Noodle Market will also be its last — at least with that name.

That's because the Ashburton District Council has been slapped with a copyright infringement.

"Unbeknown to us it's a registered trademark with Stuff, which we had no idea, so we shall cease and desist and come up with a new name," compliance and development group manager Jane Donaldson said.

The council, who ran the event on September 2 alongside the Hakatere Multicultural Council, received a letter from Stuff's lawyers about the trademark breach on September 8.

Donaldson said given that the Night Noodle Markets name and concept is owned by the media conglomerate, the council had agreed to change the name of any future events.

"We'll be reviewing the event and the name for any future events with our co-hosts, Hakatere Multicultural Council.

"Council's event calendar for 2024 is yet to be finalised, so we cannot confirm any dates at this stage, however, we note the strong public support for making the noodle market a regular event."

An estimated 5000 attended the inaugural event, which caused reports of overcrowding and long lines in the West St carpark.

"Feedback from the public, food vendors, and participating restaurants has been very positive," Donaldson said.

"As it was the inaugural event, it was hard to accurately gauge how many people would attend and the turnout was considerably larger than expected.

"The feedback we've received from attendees and our own volunteers supports using a larger venue and securing more vendors for any future noodle markets."

The West Street carpark has already been identified as being an unsuitable venue for hosting similar events in the future.

"It is problematic from a safety perspective," economic development manager Simon Worthington said.

"Just with the sheer numbers and people crossing the State Highway, so it makes sense to try and move away from that area of risk."

The under-development Baring Square East has been identified as an option in future.

By Jonathan Leask, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyFood and Drink

SHARE ME

More Stories

NZDF investigating alleged animal abuse at Canterbury military camp

NZDF investigating alleged animal abuse at Canterbury military camp

Two dogs were allegedly mistreated, one being found in a rubbish bin.

8:00pm

AA Smartfuel and Countdown Onecard schemes coming to an end

AA Smartfuel and Countdown Onecard schemes coming to an end

The supermarket is re-jigging its rewards scheme and two of the biggest loyalty programmes in New Zealand are closing.

7:44pm

2:00

Meet Mavis - 94 years young and still pumping iron

Meet Mavis - 94 years young and still pumping iron

Thu, Sep 14

1:49

Pilot crashed in Southern Alps after deciding to turn back

Pilot crashed in Southern Alps after deciding to turn back

Thu, Sep 14

Vegetable prices expected to fall this spring

Vegetable prices expected to fall this spring

Wed, Sep 13

Police search stream for missing woman Yanfei Bao

Police search stream for missing woman Yanfei Bao

Wed, Sep 13

0:35

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

2 mins ago

Hawke's Bay rail link reconnected after cyclone's wrath

2:07

Hawke's Bay rail link reconnected after cyclone's wrath

24 mins ago

Council slapped with noodle market copyright infringement

Council slapped with noodle market copyright infringement

42 mins ago

World's tallest dog Zeus dies aged three

World's tallest dog Zeus dies aged three

5:22pm

Learning te reo Māori - and eating humble pie

Learning te reo Māori - and eating humble pie

5:06pm

Russian pilot tried to shoot down British plane last year — report

Russian pilot tried to shoot down British plane last year — report

4:41pm

Watch: US airport staff appear to steal from bags at security

1:37

Watch: US airport staff appear to steal from bags at security

More from Entertainment

Kanye West wanted a 'bomb shelter' to 'hide from Kardashians'

Kanye West wanted a 'bomb shelter' to 'hide from Kardashians'

The rapper wanted to remove the windows and electricity supply from his house to turn it into a "bomb shelter from the 1910s" where he could "hide from the Kardashians".

1:19pm

RNZ's Kim Hill to leave Saturday Morning show

RNZ's Kim Hill to leave Saturday Morning show

She has hosted Saturday Morning since 2002.

1:09pm

Justin Bieber praises wife Hailey on 5th wedding anniversary

Justin Bieber praises wife Hailey on 5th wedding anniversary

5:00am

Keira Knightley considers copyrighting face amid AI fears

Keira Knightley considers copyrighting face amid AI fears

Thu, Sep 14

US media company on the lookout for a Taylor Swift reporter

US media company on the lookout for a Taylor Swift reporter

Wed, Sep 13