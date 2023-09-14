Voters are 'grumpy' - so will Labour 'go negative'?

Former Labour leader David Cunliffe says he believes his party will "go negative" in response to the latest polls showing Chris Hipkins' party crashing to under 30%.

He added that voters were unusually "grumpy" this year and that minor parties were capturing New Zealanders disenchanted with National and Labour.

Released last night, the latest 1News Verian Poll confirms that Labour sits far below the numbers needed to govern with its left-leaning coalition partners, while National soars and continues to have the numbers needed to form a government.

Cunliffe himself faced a brief but bruising time as the leader of the opposition, under the National Government, between the end of 2013 and the 2014 election.

At the election, Cunliffe's Labour received only 25% of the party vote while John Key's National Party soared to its highest vote share since 1951.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Breakfast today, the former party leader said that Labour likely believed its "strongest argument" would be to convince New Zealanders "that they're not National".

"I think what Labour will do is go negative," Cunliffe said.

"I understand their internal polling is indicating that their strongest argument is that they're not National and they're not ACT.

"Expect Labour to play up what they now are calling the 'Coalition of Chaos', and trying to drive National's vote down far enough that it is dependent upon both Winston and ACT."

"Of course, they're also fighting for the size of their caucus, even in opposition, and they want enough ammunition to be a strong one."

Yesterday's poll showed National continuing to pull away from Labour, up 2% to 39% in the new poll. Chris Hipkins' hopes of holding onto power continue to slide, with their support dipping 1% to 28%.

ADVERTISEMENT

It comes after a Newshub Reid Research poll which showed similar numbers with Christopher Luxon's party on the up with Labour in dire straits.

In last night's 1News Verian Poll, ACT also fell 3% to 10%, the Greens fell, dropping 2% to 10%. Meanwhile, New Zealand First hit the magical 5% threshold needed to enter Parliament.

Cunliffe, who ran on the slogan "Vote Positive", said voters were "grumpy" this year.

"Expect a record low turnout, and expect a record low vote share for Labour and National combined, and the highest ever share for the [minor] parties on both sides of politics.

"That's because voters are grumpy. They don't think that either party is really hitting the nail on the head in terms of what's worrying them."

He added: "I think a lot of people will either stay at home or cast their vote in unusual ways. That's not great for Labour or National and probably not great for New Zealand after the election."

ADVERTISEMENT

Hipkins has previously promised a "positive, forward-looking campaign that's focused on cutting inflation, bringing down the cost of living, keeping people and communities safe and investing in education, health and housing".

The grumpy election year?

Meanwhile, a former Cabinet Minister under National, Wayne Mapp, agreed with Cunliffe's assessment that the electorate was broadly unhappy, but that those who wanted a change of government were likely to head to the polls.

"The electorate is really grumpy. I mean, people are unhappy. And it's really, the Government can't really spin itself out of that at all," he said.

"Will that mean low turnout? Well, it would certainly mean a low turnout, I think, for Labour voters. I think for those who want to change, they're gonna go to the polls."

Speaking to Breakfast, Mapp said the prospect of a coalition with Winston Peters was likely less of a headache for Luxon than had been talked up to be.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Things can be made to work. And you know, people deal with the cards they actually have, and there's a lot of game planning going on around the election.

"You'd expect that at this point in time. But if he's there, then people will make it work. They have to do that for the good of the country."

Another former National Cabinet Minister, Steven Joyce, was sceptical about whether Winston Peters could help National form a "strong government" when asked by Q+A.

Mapp said today that Labour was now working to "minimise the loss".

"That's virtually an admission from David we've heard there, that it's the space they're in.

"You don't want your major opposition party to be absolutely decimated. I've been there, and it's a very bad place - not actually good for our democracy.

"You want at least some credibility on the opposition side — there is going to be a change of government — I think that's pretty clear. Is it going to involve Winston Peters? Well, the voters will decide. I think that's really in the balance."