Chris Hipkins reveals Labour's 2023 election slogan

11:13am
Chris Hipkins at Labour Party conference 2023.

Chris Hipkins at Labour Party conference 2023. (Source: Getty)

Chris Hipkins has launched Labour's new campaign slogan 90 days out from the election as all political parties prepare for a gruelling campaign season ahead.

The prime minister "kicked off" his party's re-election campaign in an email update to party members and revealed Labour's new "rallying cry": In It For You.

Hipkins said in a media release: "In this election, I'll be asking New Zealanders for a full term and my own mandate to deliver the change they want to see.

"When times are tough, Kiwis need a government that provides stability and certainty, one that's on their side and in it for them — that's what Labour and I offer."

The leader promised a "positive, forward-looking campaign that's focused on cutting inflation, bringing down the cost of living, keeping people and communities safe and investing in education, health and housing."

It comes after the party's 2020 campaign slogan, Let's Keep Moving, and its 2017 slogan, Let's Do This — both under former leader Jacinda Ardern.

Meanwhile, National leader Christopher Luxon has emphasised the tagline "Get New Zealand Back on Track" amid a nationwide tour bearing the same branding.

It's unclear whether the tagline will be the party's final slogan.

Last week, the Greens launched its campaign manifesto titled: "The time is now".

In the next few months, campaign slogans are expected to find their place on thousands of leaflets, billboards, and the other trappings of election year.

New ZealandPoliticsYour Vote 2023

