Poll: Chris Hipkins' approval rating plunges, Luxon steady

36 mins ago
Today's figures show Hipkins' approval rating sits at -1, while National leader Luxon is at +9.

The approval rating of Labour leader Chris Hipkins has fallen dramatically, the figures from the latest 1News Verian poll reveal, while Christopher Luxon remains steady.

Approval ratings are calculated by approval percentage, minus disapproval percentage.

Chris Hipkins

Those polled were asked ‘Do you approve or disapprove of the way Chris Hipkins is handling his job as leader of the Labour Party?’.

Forty-two per cent approved, 43% disapproved and 15% refused to say or did not know.

In January, Hipkins’ approval rating when people were asked if they approved or disapproved of the way he was handling his job as Prime Minister was +36.

In that poll, 46% approved, 10% disapproved and 45% didn’t know or refused to say.

That came shortly after he replaced Jacinda Ardern as Labour leader and Prime Minister.

Her final approval rating from September 2022 was +15.

Christopher Luxon

Those polled were also asked whether they approve or disapprove of the way Christopher Luxon is handling his job as leader of the National Party.

Forty-four per cent approved, 35% disapproved and 21% did not know or refused to answer.

This +9 approval was the same as the rating he received in January, when 43% approved, 34% disapproved and 23% did not know or refused to say.

For previous National leaders, Judith Collins was a +27 in July 2020, before falling to -31 in November 2021. Todd Muller sat at +10 for his brief period at the helm.

The results came after last night’s 1News Verian poll, which showed National and ACT remain on track to form the next government with a projected 62 seats.

The left bloc of Labour, the Greens and Te Pāti Māori had 51, while NZ First looked set to return to parliament with seven seats.

Hipkins and Luxon both sat on 23% in the preferred prime minister stakes.

Between September 9 and September 12 2023, 1002 eligible voters were polled by mobile phone (502) and online, using online panels (500). The maximum sampling error is approximately ±3.1%-points at the 95% confidence level. Party support percentages have been rounded up or down to whole numbers, except those less than 4.5%, which are reported to one decimal place. The data has been weighted to align with Stats NZ population counts for age, gender, region, ethnic identification and education level. The sample for mobile phones is selected by random dialling using probability sampling, and the online sample is collected using an online panel. Undecided voters, non-voters and those who refused to answer are excluded from the data on party support. The results are a snapshot in time of party support, and not a prediction.

