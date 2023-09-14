Politics
MP's hoarding vandalised with racial slur by 'coward'

8 mins ago
Peeni Henare and his vandalised hoarding

Peeni Henare and his vandalised hoarding (composite image) (Source: 1News)

Labour's Peeni Henare has had an election hoarding vandalised with racial slurs and an obscene image.

Henare, who is seeking to retain his Tāmaki Makaurau seat at next month's election, posted a video of volunteers helping clean the sign.

He said it was the first time one of his hoardings had been vandalised in such a fashion after nine years in Parliament.

"This is why we stay in the fight and to the coward that does this, your day of reckoning will come!"

Last month Te Pāti Māori offered a cash reward after a number of its election billboards had the word 'Māori' cut out of it.

Tāmaki Makaurau candidate Takutai Kemp believed the attacks were racially motivated as no other nearby hoardings had been targeted and because of the word being removed.

“They could have cut out all the words, they could have spraypainted over everything but they’ve spraypainted over the word ‘Māori’. The word Māori is cut out, and now the actual signs are cut out.”

