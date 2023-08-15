Te Ao Māori
1News

Te Pāti Māori offers $1500 reward over vandalised billboards

59 mins ago

Election billboards belonging to Te Pāti Māori are being vandalised on a daily basis with the word 'Māori' being cut out from the adverts.

The party believes it's racially motivated and is now offering a cash reward for anyone who identifies the perpetrators.

Election hoardings went up on Saturday but already Tāmaki Makaurau candidate Takutai Kemp is back out in the community replacing and cleaning up after vandals targeted her boards.

“It’s really disheartening actually, but this is what we face on the daily here it’s just coming out in the open even more. You know racism is alive and kicking here in Tāmaki Makaurau.”

When asked by 1News why she described it as racism, Kemp said there were no other hoardings “in these spots being vandalised, cut down, [or] cut out the word Māori”.

“They could have cut out all the words, they could have spraypainted over everything but they’ve spraypainted over the word ‘Māori’. The word Māori is cut out, and now the actual signs are cut out.”

It’s not the first time the party has faced this kind of vandalism. Last election co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer’s moko kauae was painted over in white.

The party is now offering a $1500 reward for anyone who can identify the culprits.

“As an electorate, we have fundraised, we have koha that is donated to the party, to the electorate of Tāmaki Makaurau so it will come from there,” said Kemp when asked where the money will come from.

New ZealandTe Ao MāoriYour Vote 2023Politics

SHARE ME

More Stories

Labour ministers turn political disputes personal

Labour ministers turn political disputes personal

"Get it through your thick head," Willie Jackson said to National's Chris Bishop.

5 mins ago

2:09

Taking paid parental leave together beneficial – mother

Taking paid parental leave together beneficial – mother

Nora Allerby said returning to work and enrolling her daughter into daycare meant she and her partner missed out on significant milestones.

6:14pm

2:36

Grant Robertson stands by comments Willis 'lying' over GST fiscal hole

Grant Robertson stands by comments Willis 'lying' over GST fiscal hole

1:48pm

2:09

Sam Uffindell says wife gave him 'stick' over shopping remarks

Sam Uffindell says wife gave him 'stick' over shopping remarks

12:48pm

1:01

Labour promises Paid Partner's Leave scheme, Nats say policy 'rushed'

Labour promises Paid Partner's Leave scheme, Nats say policy 'rushed'

11:41am

3:36

Corrections deputy chief exec resigned amid conduct allegations

Corrections deputy chief exec resigned amid conduct allegations

8:29am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

Labour ministers turn political disputes personal

2:09

Labour ministers turn political disputes personal

25 mins ago

NRL star Tevita Pangai Jr set for shock switch to boxing

NRL star Tevita Pangai Jr set for shock switch to boxing

46 mins ago

Runaway Marokopa dad may have set up campsite with kids - police

Runaway Marokopa dad may have set up campsite with kids - police

59 mins ago

Te Pāti Māori offers $1500 reward over vandalised billboards

1:55

Te Pāti Māori offers $1500 reward over vandalised billboards

6:57pm

Watch: Seven Sharp burns down a house live on-air

Watch: Seven Sharp burns down a house live on-air

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming 'not good' as she cares for him

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming 'not good' as she cares for him

The Die Hard star retired last year due to his battle with aphasia, and last month was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

4:55pm

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

The heiress and her partner were labelled "disgusting" after they were seen at a resort in Wailea, 48km from the inferno in Lahaina.

3:30pm

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

Mon, Aug 14

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Mon, Aug 14

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mon, Aug 14