Felix Desmarais: Luxon needs to learn scrutiny is part of PM's job

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
5:29pm
National leader Christopher Luxon.

National leader Christopher Luxon. (Source: 1News)

Analysis: 1News digital political reporter Felix Desmarais looks at National leader Christopher Luxon's performance on the campaign trail, arguing he needs to learn how to stand up to scrutiny better.

Luxon is clearly enjoying the campaign trail.

And he’s mighty good at it too - he seems to relish talking to people and they respond well to him - including at least two occasions today where he patted other bald men's heads.

An energised Luxon made a scene at Riverside Markets in Christchurch like a new prime minister. It's possible in one month and one day he will be.

In a press conference at a farm in Kirwee, just outside of Christchurch today, he was not so happy, as he faced questions on his tax cuts plan along with the foreign buyers tax the party proposes to (partially) fund it with.

Neither too, were rural supporters gathered nearby who heckled media when the questions were asked.

Luxon, unlike those mostly dyed in the very blue wool supporters, knows that his job can, does, and should come with a high degree of scrutiny.

That's even more so if he becomes the prime minister, which is looking increasingly likely after a series of polls, the most recent of which, the 1News Verian poll yesterday, showed National and ACT could have the numbers to govern.

He played to that home crowd, almost begging the media to ask him about the farming policy he'd just announced.

These questions on National's tax plan, while robust, are light compared to what he would encounter on an almost daily basis should he become prime minister.

They're also questions that require more than obfuscation.

The tax plan is arguably the centrepiece of their policy platform, and voters deserve to get straight answers on it.

There may well be perfectly good straight answers behind it, but they’re not being delivered yet.

While some voters might not care how the tax plan is funded right now, they should.

If National wins the election, whether the plan is funded or not will affect them, for better or worse.

If they’re not funded, that can mean public services are cut, and that will affect people, National voter or not.

National may well be banking on public disengagement from the details.

But if Luxon does secure the top job, he’s going to have to learn fast that scrutiny is part of the gig.

It will come thick and fast if things don’t stack up like he said they will.

