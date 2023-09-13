Youth punches worker in Auckland vape store robbery

A West Auckland vape store employee was punched in the head by a teenager during a robbery over the weekend.

Three youths entered Vape2Go Westgate about 6.40pm on Sunday evening.

When a staff member asked the group for ID, one of the assailants responded by punching them in the head.

Store manager Sean Lee said that the thieves made off with a "few hundred dollars" in product.

The employee who was struck is now resting at home.

Several "small things" happen every week, Lee said, with people grabbing products and running away, but this is the first time that an employee has been hurt.

"We cannot cope, it's too much."

The store has taken measures to prevent robberies, such as moving all products to the back of the store and having just empty boxes and samples on the shelves.

But Lee said that the thieves "aren't afraid of police".

"Sometimes the first time they come into the store, they take something and run away and then we call the police. Once the police are gone, they come back again."

A police spokesperson said it is "making follow up inquiries" into the incident.

"Around 6.30pm, police received a report of three people taking property from a retail address on Maki Rd," they said.

"One person in the area attempted to stop those involved and received a minor injury, which did not require medical treatment.

"At this stage, the investigation is ongoing to establish those involved."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, quoting job number P055984673. Information can also be anonymously provided to Crime Stoppers.