World
1News

Qantas passengers suffer in limbo on tarmac for 6 hours

11:20am
A Qantas Boeing 737-800

A Qantas Boeing 737-800 (Source: Getty)

Passengers on a Qantas flight were left angry and frustrated after being stuck in limbo after boarding, waiting six hours for their plane to take off before the flight was eventually cancelled.

Flight QF93 from Melbourne to Los Angeles sat on the tarmac on Monday night before passengers were sent home. They were told the plane was too heavy to take off due to strong winds.

A passenger told Melbourne radio station 3AW they were offered bottles of water and bags of nuts during the delay, and were offered the option to fly ahead of their bags before the flight was cancelled and customers offered taxi vouchers to get home.

"This isn't their first rodeo, ﻿they didn't have any contingency plan and they're never on the front foot," passenger Pip said.

"﻿You've got to get on the phone to them, you've got to chase them up, you've got to be the one that tries to get your compensation or get your complaint in."

Fellow passenger Caitley had travelled five hours from regional NSW to make the flight.

"At first we were all OK, but by the end of it, everyone was very frustrated," she told 3AW.

"We just wanted to get off, we were tired, there was no water, we weren't even offered any food, we weren't allowed to get out of our seats."

Caitley said she didn't get to bed until 6am.

"We left home at 11.30am﻿ yesterday morning so it's been a big journey to only travel 500 kilometres."

Melbourne Airport was undertaking overnight works on the main north-south runway, which resulted in its length being temporarily shortened.

Qantas apologised for the inconvenience to passengers.

"The aircraft arrived late in Melbourne following a weather-delayed departure from the UK and then faced further issues including runway works and bad weather which impacted take off," a spokesperson said.

"Passengers were provided refreshments on board, but further refreshments were not possible once the plane was preparing to take off.

"Qantas provided accommodation and transport for customers overnight and they will board a new flight Tuesday night."

WorldTravelAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Melbourne teen shot while sleeping in bed

Melbourne teen shot while sleeping in bed

He was taken to hospital in a stable condition with suspected non-life threatening injuries, Victoria Police said.

10:17am

Take a tour of world's largest cruise ship as it nears completion

Take a tour of world's largest cruise ship as it nears completion

The Icon of the Seas weighs as much as five Titanics and would be taller than Auckland's Sky Tower if it was turned on one end.

5:00am

2:00

Aussie table tennis star bet on rigged Ukrainian matches

Aussie table tennis star bet on rigged Ukrainian matches

7:36pm

Onlookers shocked as orangutan launches possum from zoo enclosure

Onlookers shocked as orangutan launches possum from zoo enclosure

7:11pm

0:33

You think Auckland drivers are bad? Wait till you drive in Sydney

You think Auckland drivers are bad? Wait till you drive in Sydney

4:01pm

Switzerland-Spain flight leaves with 111 on board but no luggage

Switzerland-Spain flight leaves with 111 on board but no luggage

3:14pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

11 mins ago

Warriors' Barnett says Webster knows how to mix league and life

Warriors' Barnett says Webster knows how to mix league and life

14 mins ago

Armed police chase down armed robber at Auckland train station

Armed police chase down armed robber at Auckland train station

37 mins ago

'Nervous' driver struggles to navigate narrow Harbour Bridge lane

0:38

'Nervous' driver struggles to navigate narrow Harbour Bridge lane

47 mins ago

Full video: Christopher Luxon hits campaign trail in Auckland

Full video: Christopher Luxon hits campaign trail in Auckland

53 mins ago

Kiri Allan pleads not guilty to refusing to accompany police after crash

Kiri Allan pleads not guilty to refusing to accompany police after crash

12:01pm

Vegetable prices expected to fall this spring

Vegetable prices expected to fall this spring

More from Entertainment

Drew Barrymore Show bans audience members over strike support

Drew Barrymore Show bans audience members over strike support

The 48-year-old star was reportedly "unaware" of the incident.

8:47pm

Watch: Ed Sheeran crashes wedding with 'magical' performance

Watch: Ed Sheeran crashes wedding with 'magical' performance

Sheeran played a yet-to-be released track for a couple at a Las Vegas wedding chapel.

5:03pm

Cher to release her first Christmas album

Cher to release her first Christmas album

1:40pm

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

Tue, Sep 12

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

Tue, Sep 12