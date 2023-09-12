New Zealand
1News

'Simply idiotic' man arrested for alleged laser strike on police helicopter

11:14am
Eagle helicopter.

Eagle helicopter. (Source: Supplied)

A 49-year-old Auckland man has been arrested and labelled "simply idiotic" by police after allegedly shining a laser at the eagle helicopter.

At around 12.20am, the eagle was deployed over the suburb of Māngere when it was "repeatedly targeted by a laser from the ground".

The crew on board was able to quickly identify the source of the laser, catching the accused in the act and identifying his address.

Officers soon arrived and took the man into custody.

The man is now set to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow, charged with endangering transport.

Senior Sergeant Gary Larsen, the officer in charge of the air support unit, called it "unacceptable behaviour".

"The lasering of any aircraft in flight could cause serious harm to the crew.

"We thoroughly investigate every single lasering incident, and people are held to account for this type of offending.

"This behaviour is simply idiotic and is putting lives at risk."

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man who allegedly robbed SkyCity Casino caught on Auckland bus

Man who allegedly robbed SkyCity Casino caught on Auckland bus

Police said it's "game over" for the man who has been charged with aggravated robbery.

1:05pm

Police cordons stood down after reports of gun at Napier home

Police cordons stood down after reports of gun at Napier home

The Armed Offenders Squad cleared the property and a firearm wasn't located.

12:51pm

More charges dismissed as WorkSafe's Whakaari case breaks down

More charges dismissed as WorkSafe's Whakaari case breaks down

12:36pm

Teen splits head open while fleeing police in Dunedin CBD

Teen splits head open while fleeing police in Dunedin CBD

11:58am

7 arrested as guns, drugs seized during Gore search warrants

7 arrested as guns, drugs seized during Gore search warrants

11:57am

Concerns pyramid schemes operating under guise of mentorships

Concerns pyramid schemes operating under guise of mentorships

11:36am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

4 mins ago

Massive whale washes up on Horowhenua beach

Massive whale washes up on Horowhenua beach

17 mins ago

Over 2000 feared dead in Libya after storm causes severe flooding

Over 2000 feared dead in Libya after storm causes severe flooding

28 mins ago

Cher to release her first Christmas album

Cher to release her first Christmas album

38 mins ago

River of wine paints Portuguese town red after tanks burst

River of wine paints Portuguese town red after tanks burst

49 mins ago

Warriors home final tickets sell out within minutes

Warriors home final tickets sell out within minutes

50 mins ago

Prefu: Economy 'holding its own' – Grant Robertson

Prefu: Economy 'holding its own' – Grant Robertson

More from Entertainment

Cher to release her first Christmas album

Cher to release her first Christmas album

The 77-year-old is looking to spread some Christmas Cher very soon.

28 mins ago

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

The initial lineup for Wellington’s Jim Beam Homegrown has been announced, with a number of iconic Kiwi artists returning to the iconic waterfront festival.

10:34am

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

10:18am

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

7:33am

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

9:30pm