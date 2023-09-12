'Simply idiotic' man arrested for alleged laser strike on police helicopter

A 49-year-old Auckland man has been arrested and labelled "simply idiotic" by police after allegedly shining a laser at the eagle helicopter.

At around 12.20am, the eagle was deployed over the suburb of Māngere when it was "repeatedly targeted by a laser from the ground".

The crew on board was able to quickly identify the source of the laser, catching the accused in the act and identifying his address.

Officers soon arrived and took the man into custody.

The man is now set to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow, charged with endangering transport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Sergeant Gary Larsen, the officer in charge of the air support unit, called it "unacceptable behaviour".

"The lasering of any aircraft in flight could cause serious harm to the crew.

"We thoroughly investigate every single lasering incident, and people are held to account for this type of offending.

"This behaviour is simply idiotic and is putting lives at risk."