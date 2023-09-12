Rugby
Princess of Wales 'excited' to watch Rugby World Cup

56 mins ago
Catherine, Princess of Wales, is "really excited" to be in France for the Rugby World Cup in her role as patron of England's Rugby Football Union.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, is "really excited" to be in France for the Rugby World Cup.

The 41-year-old royal - who is patron of England's Rugby Football Union - was in the stands to cheer on her side as they beat Argentina 27-10 in their opening group game on Sunday and after the game, she met with the players in the dressing room.

Catherine was greeted by RFU president Rob Briers, France 2023 chairman Jacques Rivoal and World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont before taking her seat in the presidential box at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

She told former England captain Bill: “We’re really excited to be here. Shame we can’t be here longer."

He replied: “It’s been a very busy and hectic few weeks for the build-up.”

Catherine said: "I’m sure it will be brilliant.”

England Rugby later posted a video of Catherine speaking to player George Ford in the dressing room after the match.

She asked him: “So have you been practising your drop goals?”

The 30-year-old sportsman - who scored three drop goals in the match - blushed and laughed as his teammates replied: "He's a natural".

The post included a montage of George practicing his drop shots.

The organisation wrote: "A pleasure to have a very special visitor in the changing room after Saturday's match against Argentina.

“Thank you for your support, HRH the Princess of Wales!”

Catherine, who took over the rugby patronage when Prince Harry stepped back from royal duties, had previously admitted she finds it "intimidating" to visit the dressing room after matches.

Speaking on The Good The Bad and The Rugby podcast, she said: “Personally I do find it quite intimidating because, you know, it’s not a natural environment to turn up into.

“But I love seeing behind the scenes of any organisation and seeing how many people come together.”

