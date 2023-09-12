Business
1News

Prefu: Government books opened ahead of election

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
1:05pm

(Source: 1News)

Interest rates are not likely to begin to ease until late next year, and the unemployment rate is expected to rise to 5.4% while wage growth slows.

A return to surplus is also now expected a year later than previously forecast.

It comes as the government’s books are opened for the last time before the election, setting the economic scene ahead of October 14.

Treasury’s Pre-Election Economic and Fiscal Update (PREFU), was released to the public at 1pm today, and said inflation would likely not return to within the Reserve Bank’s target of 1% to 3% until December next year.

Households and businesses are expected to remain under pressure, the update said, but it showed a “more moderate economic slowdown” compared to the May Budget update.

The main reason was a recent “surge” in net migration, which contributed to an earlier stabilisation in house prices and stronger employment growth, it said.

Unemployment – at 3.6% in June – was expected to rise to 5.4% in 2025, and wage growth was likely to ease from 6.9% in June this year to 3.7% in June 2027.

Interest rates were expected to “gradually ease” from late 2024, and from then on economic growth was to slowly lift and the unemployment rate fall from mid-2025.

The unaudited Crown operating balance before gains and losses (OBEGAL) was $10 billion in the 2022–23 fiscal year, $3b larger than expected at the Budget update.

This was due to lower than expected tax revenue, particularly a lower corporate tax take.

Net debt was close to forecast at $71.4 billion as the weaker tax results were largely offset by favourable investment market conditions, the update said.

Core Crown tax revenue was forecast to continue growing from this fiscal year on, but forecast tax revenue was lower than previously expected by $3.5b from this fiscal year until 2027.

“This partly reflects the expectation that recent weakness in tax revenue will persist and factors in the implications from the Government’s SmokeFree Aotearoa 2025 Action Plan decision taken in 2022, which have now been quantified.”

That was a drop in the tobacco excise tax, which is forecast to decline in line with lower tobacco use.

Crown expenses – government spending – remained “elevated” this fiscal year, it said, and was $6.9b higher across the forecast period (2024 to 2027).

That elevated spending was due to “decisions at Budget 2023, the rephasing of unused spending from the 2022/23 fiscal year, the response to the North Island weather events, and the increasing costs of debt servicing”, it said.

“Beyond the 2023/24 fiscal year, core Crown expenses gradually decline to 31.4% of Gross Domestic Product by the end of the forecast period, partly as a result of the Government’s recently announced fiscal sustainability measures.

“As a result, the OBEGAL deficits are expected to narrow in the near-term and return to surplus in the 2026/27 fiscal year, one year later than shown in the Budget Update.”

New ZealandEconomyBusinessPoliticsYour Vote 2023

SHARE ME

More Stories

Prefu: Economy 'holding its own' – Grant Robertson

Prefu: Economy 'holding its own' – Grant Robertson

The Finance Minister said the books show a "cause for optimism".

50 mins ago

Air NZ expects 'significant' disruption over engine issue

Air NZ expects 'significant' disruption over engine issue

The maintenance of Pratt and Whitney engines is being affected globally.

12:55pm

Winston Peters unconcerned he might stir up anti-Māori feeling

Winston Peters unconcerned he might stir up anti-Māori feeling

12:32pm

Swarbrick's bid to hold her seat, and her two challengers

Swarbrick's bid to hold her seat, and her two challengers

11:55am

Election live: Luxon on Govt finances - 'NZers deserve better'

Election live: Luxon on Govt finances - 'NZers deserve better'

11:02am

1:18

No action taken over Labour MP's flyer - ASA

No action taken over Labour MP's flyer - ASA

10:23am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

Massive whale washes up on Horowhenua beach

Massive whale washes up on Horowhenua beach

17 mins ago

Over 2000 feared dead in Libya after storm causes severe flooding

Over 2000 feared dead in Libya after storm causes severe flooding

28 mins ago

Cher to release her first Christmas album

Cher to release her first Christmas album

38 mins ago

River of wine paints Portuguese town red after tanks burst

River of wine paints Portuguese town red after tanks burst

49 mins ago

Warriors home final tickets sell out within minutes

Warriors home final tickets sell out within minutes

50 mins ago

Prefu: Economy 'holding its own' – Grant Robertson

Prefu: Economy 'holding its own' – Grant Robertson

More from Entertainment

Cher to release her first Christmas album

Cher to release her first Christmas album

The 77-year-old is looking to spread some Christmas Cher very soon.

28 mins ago

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

The initial lineup for Wellington’s Jim Beam Homegrown has been announced, with a number of iconic Kiwi artists returning to the iconic waterfront festival.

10:34am

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

10:18am

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

7:33am

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

9:30pm