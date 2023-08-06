Politics
1News

'Not possible to make big promises' this election - Robertson

1:57pm

Labour's finance spokesperson Grant Robertson says "it's not going to be possible to make big promises" this election and suggested the global economy is "starting to deteriorate further".

But he again pushed back on accusations of a $20-30 billion fiscal hole in the Government's books — a line pushed by National and ACT in the past week.

Robertson told Q+A: "It does strike me that, at the moment, it seems that people can just make a claim with any old thing attached to it. And then I have to respond to that.

"Those figures in May are the ones we've got now. The final year's accounts will be put forward in the PREFU in September, it's about a month away from now. And everybody will be able to see the situation then."

PREFU is the Treasury's pre-election economic and fiscal update.

Robertson said he had only once met with public service bosses in the past two weeks and refused to say whether he set them specific spending reduction targets in the meeting.

The finance minister also expanded on comments made last week that "further hard choices may be required".

Robertson told Q+A: "When we did the Budget in May, we had $4 billion worth of savings — that represented a series of hard choices. We now have to look again at what we're doing to reach the targets and the goals that we've set ourselves.

"That means ministers, agencies, and departments looking at their program, seeing if there are things that they can deliver more efficiently — seeing if they can prioritise or sequence things. All of those are hard choices.

"There's one thing I will say, though. Our priority, as we come to this election, is the delivery of good, strong public services — the frontline services people need and deserve on health, education, housing and social development.

"That's what we're prioritising and I think this is a message for all parties in this election.

"It's not going to be possible to make big promises.

"We're already in a difficult situation for many New Zealanders. We're trying to support them through. Globally, the economy is starting to deteriorate; further, the IMF told us about China the other day. We have to take note of that."

Robertson's warning about the economy comes as the race to polling day heats up.

The Government today announced it will start to work towards a $35-45 billion North Shore transport mega-plan in Auckland, which includes a second harbour crossing. The earliest committed date for the crossing beginning construction is 2029.

Meanwhile, the Greens announced their plans today to push for universal dental care.

Earlier this week, National announced a $24 billion plan to build new roads and public transport projects across the country.

New ZealandEconomyPoliticsYour Vote 2023

SHARE ME

More Stories

Progress made on Auckland, Tairāwhiti cyclone buyouts - Robertson

Progress made on Auckland, Tairāwhiti cyclone buyouts - Robertson

An agreement has been struck with Hawke's Bay councils, but a similar deal isn't yet over the line in other regions.

8 mins ago

21:39

ACT promises large cuts to MBIE staffing and projects

ACT promises large cuts to MBIE staffing and projects

Leader David Seymour said numerous projects would be on the chopping block, including Three Waters, Auckland Light Rail, and fair pay agreements.

1:14pm

Full video: Greens announce free dental care policy

Full video: Greens announce free dental care policy

11:47am

Chinese migrants struggling to survive as exploitation fears boom

Chinese migrants struggling to survive as exploitation fears boom

11:28am

17:32

Robertson on GST-free food: 'Boondoggles can be worked through'

Robertson on GST-free food: 'Boondoggles can be worked through'

10:06am

21:39

Full video: Hipkins reveals plans for second Auckland harbour crossing

Full video: Hipkins reveals plans for second Auckland harbour crossing

10:04am

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Progress made on Auckland, Tairāwhiti cyclone buyouts - Robertson

21:39

Progress made on Auckland, Tairāwhiti cyclone buyouts - Robertson

41 mins ago

Person hurt, offender flees in Palmerston North firearms incident

Person hurt, offender flees in Palmerston North firearms incident

56 mins ago

Mitch McConnell's health questioned as he gives speech in home state

0:55

Mitch McConnell's health questioned as he gives speech in home state

2:30pm

Boy, 6, severely injured after apparent fall from US rollercoaster

Boy, 6, severely injured after apparent fall from US rollercoaster

1:57pm

'Not possible to make big promises' this election - Robertson

21:39

'Not possible to make big promises' this election - Robertson

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

6:00am

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

The Broadway star had been battling a long illness and was living in a hospice up until his death this week, his family have revealed.

8:50am

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

The actress was appointed by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge last week, after coming to an agreement with her grandmother Priscilla Presley.

6:00am

Review: Meg 2 is big, dumb fun without the fun

Review: Meg 2 is big, dumb fun without the fun

9:56pm

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

Sat, Aug 5

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Sat, Aug 5