'Not possible to make big promises' this election - Robertson

Labour's finance spokesperson Grant Robertson says "it's not going to be possible to make big promises" this election and suggested the global economy is "starting to deteriorate further".

But he again pushed back on accusations of a $20-30 billion fiscal hole in the Government's books — a line pushed by National and ACT in the past week.

Robertson told Q+A: "It does strike me that, at the moment, it seems that people can just make a claim with any old thing attached to it. And then I have to respond to that.

"Those figures in May are the ones we've got now. The final year's accounts will be put forward in the PREFU in September, it's about a month away from now. And everybody will be able to see the situation then."

PREFU is the Treasury's pre-election economic and fiscal update.

Robertson said he had only once met with public service bosses in the past two weeks and refused to say whether he set them specific spending reduction targets in the meeting.

The finance minister also expanded on comments made last week that "further hard choices may be required".

Robertson told Q+A: "When we did the Budget in May, we had $4 billion worth of savings — that represented a series of hard choices. We now have to look again at what we're doing to reach the targets and the goals that we've set ourselves.

"That means ministers, agencies, and departments looking at their program, seeing if there are things that they can deliver more efficiently — seeing if they can prioritise or sequence things. All of those are hard choices.

"There's one thing I will say, though. Our priority, as we come to this election, is the delivery of good, strong public services — the frontline services people need and deserve on health, education, housing and social development.

"That's what we're prioritising and I think this is a message for all parties in this election.

"It's not going to be possible to make big promises.

"We're already in a difficult situation for many New Zealanders. We're trying to support them through. Globally, the economy is starting to deteriorate; further, the IMF told us about China the other day. We have to take note of that."

Robertson's warning about the economy comes as the race to polling day heats up.

The Government today announced it will start to work towards a $35-45 billion North Shore transport mega-plan in Auckland, which includes a second harbour crossing. The earliest committed date for the crossing beginning construction is 2029.

Meanwhile, the Greens announced their plans today to push for universal dental care.

Earlier this week, National announced a $24 billion plan to build new roads and public transport projects across the country.