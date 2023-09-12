World
1News

Onlookers shocked as orangutan launches possum from zoo enclosure

By Aziz Al Saafin, Australia Correspondent
7:11pm

An orangutan at Perth Zoo shocked onlookers after it grabbed a possum and brutally flung it into the atmosphere from a high perch in its enclosure.

The moment was caught on camera and posted to Reddit on the weekend by one of the visitors, who sent 1News extra footage.

The video starts in a playful manner, as the orangutan chases the possum up into its perch then pokes at it with a long stick.

However, the orangutan had other ideas for the poor possum, tossing it like a discus out of its home.

Several people can be heard screaming in the background as the possum was sent flying through the air before it fell into another enclosure.

Speaking to Yahoo News Australia, a Perth Zoo spokesperson described the incident as “nature playing out”.

“Sometimes the orangutans evict the odd possum themselves”.

Luckily for the unwelcome intruder, the spokesperson confirmed it was spotted after its ordeal.

"Rest assured the possum was sighted scurrying off after being evicted. They are a very robust species."

