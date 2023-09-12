Man who allegedly robbed SkyCity Casino caught on Auckland bus

A man who allegedly robbed Auckland's SkyCity Casino last week was caught by police on an Auckland bus not long after.

It comes after police were called to the casino on Friday around 12.30pm to reports a man entered the building and demanded cash while telling staff he had a weapon.

“An amount of cash was taken before the man fled on foot,” Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said today.

“The man was identified straight away and is well known to local staff.

“Within 24 hours he was picked up in Counties Manukau on a bus and taken into custody without incident.”

Armstrong added there was no evidence to suggest the man was armed with a gun at the time of the robbery, but the staff member was left shaken.

"We are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter and enquiries are ongoing to locate the money."

A 56-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery and will reappear in Manukau District Court at a later date.