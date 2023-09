SkyCity's casino in Auckland's CBD was the target of an aggravated robbery this afternoon.

Police were called about 12.30pm after a man allegedly entered the venue demanding cash.

The man also insinuated he had a weapon, police said.

He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said it is following positive lines of inquiry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.