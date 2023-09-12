New Zealand
1News

Man still missing off Thames coast after kayak found

8:08am
Kayak file image.

Kayak file image. (Source: istock.com)

A search is continuing for a kayaker who was reported missing off the coast of Thames yesterday afternoon.

The two men were out fishing when the missing man lost his oar, Waikato Police Senior Sergeant Leo Belay said.

"His friend returned back to land to seek assistance and found a member of the public with a boat to assist.

"However when they returned back to the spot where the other male was last seen, the man and his kayak were gone.

"A kayak was located on the beach early this morning but there is still no sign of the missing man."

Police search and rescue continue to search the area.

"There is the possibility that the missing man has made it back to shore, and Police would like to hear from anyone who may be able to assist with enquiries," Belay said.

New ZealandHamilton and Waikato

SHARE ME

More Stories

Two men in custody after police pursuit across Hamilton

Two men in custody after police pursuit across Hamilton

The driver allegedly rammed police vehicles, drove on the wrong side of the road and threw objects at police cars during the pursuit. A firearm, a knife and ammunition were seized.

Sat, Sep 9

Motorcycle stolen as three Hamilton businesses burgled overnight

Motorcycle stolen as three Hamilton businesses burgled overnight

A supermarket, liquor store, and motorcycle store were targeted in two separate incidents.

Fri, Sep 8

Three teens charged after failed Hamilton ram-raids

Three teens charged after failed Hamilton ram-raids

Thu, Sep 7

Kmart to introduce robots to all stores, opens huge new facility

Kmart to introduce robots to all stores, opens huge new facility

Wed, Sep 6

Climbing expert's safety plea after underdressed pair rescued

Climbing expert's safety plea after underdressed pair rescued

Wed, Sep 6

4:30

'Dropkick' - Man arrested after multiple fires in Huntly

'Dropkick' - Man arrested after multiple fires in Huntly

Wed, Sep 6

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

3 mins ago

'Simply idiotic' man arrested for alleged laser strike on police helicopter

'Simply idiotic' man arrested for alleged laser strike on police helicopter

9 mins ago

Grand Canyon hiker dies after trying to walk 34km in a day

Grand Canyon hiker dies after trying to walk 34km in a day

14 mins ago

Election live: Labour's poll crash, Govt to open books today

Election live: Labour's poll crash, Govt to open books today

22 mins ago

Tonga's Fekitoa looking forward to 'toughest game' against Ireland

Tonga's Fekitoa looking forward to 'toughest game' against Ireland

34 mins ago

US researcher pulled from Turkish cave over a week after he fell ill

US researcher pulled from Turkish cave over a week after he fell ill

42 mins ago

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

More from Entertainment

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

The initial lineup for Wellington’s Jim Beam Homegrown has been announced, with a number of iconic Kiwi artists returning to the iconic waterfront festival.

42 mins ago

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

The Kiwi filmmaker's new series on NZR+ follows his deep dive into French rugby, and allowed him to express his own love for the boys in black.

58 mins ago

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

7:33am

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

9:30pm

Chris Evans reportedly marries Alba Bapista in 'at-home' wedding

Chris Evans reportedly marries Alba Bapista in 'at-home' wedding

7:00pm