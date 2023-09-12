Man still missing off Thames coast after kayak found

A search is continuing for a kayaker who was reported missing off the coast of Thames yesterday afternoon.

The two men were out fishing when the missing man lost his oar, Waikato Police Senior Sergeant Leo Belay said.

"His friend returned back to land to seek assistance and found a member of the public with a boat to assist.

"However when they returned back to the spot where the other male was last seen, the man and his kayak were gone.

"A kayak was located on the beach early this morning but there is still no sign of the missing man."

ADVERTISEMENT

Police search and rescue continue to search the area.

"There is the possibility that the missing man has made it back to shore, and Police would like to hear from anyone who may be able to assist with enquiries," Belay said.