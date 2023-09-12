Gang link as shots fired in alleged Whangārei cannabis robbery

Four men with gang connections have been arrested after shots were fired during an alleged aggravated robbery in Whangārei today.

Police said the group approached a house on Raumanga's Ashley Ave about 1pm.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds said they planned to "deprive the occupant of a substantial cannabis cultivation".

"Whilst forcing entry to the house the occupier has shot one of the intruders," Symonds said.

"This person received a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

"We have no tolerance for this sort of behaviour and we hope these quick arrests bring some reassurance to our wider community."

The men arrested are aged between 27 and 45.

All four are charged with aggravated robbery, and one of them – aged 38 – also faces firearms and drug charges.