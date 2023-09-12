Man charged with murder of Te Atatū woman

A man has been arrested and charged with murder over a woman's death in Te Atatū yesterday.

Police were called to Gloria Ave on Auckland's Te Atatū Peninsula around 7.15am yesterday, where a person was found with critical injuries.

"They were transported to hospital in a critical condition, however have since died as a result of their injuries," police said.

This afternoon police arrested a 29-year-old man and charged him with the murder of 27-year-old Nazia Hai from Te Atatū.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, Waitematā CIB said the victim and the male were known to each other.

"This is a tragic incident and we are ensuring there is support in place for those closest to the victim.

"We know this will have been a shock to the community, however we would like to reassure them this appears to be an isolated incident.

“As such, police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter."

The man charged with murder is due to appear in Waitākere District Court tomorrow.