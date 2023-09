Two people have been rescued from the roof of their car after it submerged in Whanganui's Kauarapaoa Stream.

Their car crashed off Kauarapaoa Rd, Brunswick at 10am today.

Fire And Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) were called and police dispatched a helicopter to assist them.

The pair were rescued by a member of the public using a dinghy.

They are being assessed by emergency services.