Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

6:52am
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose because of her boyfriend’s love of flowers.

The 35-year-old pop star already has 16-month-old RZA Athelston Mayers with rapper A$AP Rocky but welcomed a second child with him in August and now an insider has explained the reasoning behind the floral name.

The source told Entertainment Tonight: “Not everyone knows this, but Rocky loves flowers—he loves having fresh flowers in the house, he loves decorating with flowers, and he even had real flowers in his grill once.”

Riot was born at Los Angeles' Cedars Sinai Hospital at 7.41am on 1 August, two days before it was reported he had made his way into the world.

It had been speculated the tot has been named after Riot, a track released by his father - whose real name is Rakim Mayers - and Pharrell Williams earlier this year.

Their first boy’s name is a tribute to producer and rapper RZA, 54, leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, as well as being a nod to A$AP’s middle name.

It was previously claimed the Umbrella singer feels her family is "complete" now she's had her second child.

An insider told People magazine recently: "Rihanna feels her family is now complete. It’s something she’s always wanted."

The Umbrella hitmaker previously hailed motherhood as "legendary and admitted she no longer "identifies" with the life she had before giving birth to her first son.

Reflecting on her first months as a first time mother, Rihanna previously told British Vogue magazine: "Oh, my God, it's legendary. It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever.

"You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because… because it doesn't matter."

