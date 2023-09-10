New Zealand
1News

Police seeking person with burns after van explodes in Hamilton

11:20am
Police at incident scene.

Police at incident scene. (Source: 1News)

Police are seeking information to help find a person who likely suffered burn injuries after a van exploded and caught fire in Hamilton last night.

The person had been standing near the van's open door when the explosion occurred on Moore St around 11.15pm.

The van caught fire after the explosion.

Police said the person quickly walked away from the van towards the Minogue Park area.

Police believe they likely sustained burns and are concerned for their wellbeing.

Anyone who witnessed the fire or has any information, or knows someone who has recently sustained unexplained burn injuries, is encouraged to contact police on 105 quoting file number 230910/3401.

New Zealand

SHARE ME

More Stories

National to bring back national health targets if elected

National to bring back national health targets if elected

The targets, which included aiming to cut emergency department waiting times, were removed by Labour in 2018.

17 mins ago

LIVE: National to bring back health targets if elected

LIVE

LIVE: National to bring back health targets if elected

Luxon is in Auckland as part of his election campaign to discuss the policy.

17 mins ago

Luxon unsure if he'll lower rents on homes he owns despite policy promise

Luxon unsure if he'll lower rents on homes he owns despite policy promise

45 mins ago

23:56

Luxon defends his tax policy in sparring Q+A interview

Luxon defends his tax policy in sparring Q+A interview

11:00am

23:56

Rawiri Waititi: 'National, ACT want to see Māori die 10 years early'

Rawiri Waititi: 'National, ACT want to see Māori die 10 years early'

10:35am

22:37

Car insurance customers warned to be aware of sudden value drops

Car insurance customers warned to be aware of sudden value drops

10:10am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

17 mins ago

National to bring back national health targets if elected

National to bring back national health targets if elected

17 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: National to bring back health targets if elected

LIVE: National to bring back health targets if elected

45 mins ago

Luxon unsure if he'll lower rents on homes he owns despite policy promise

23:56

Luxon unsure if he'll lower rents on homes he owns despite policy promise

48 mins ago

Ford's boot drives 14-man England to remarkable win over Argentina

Ford's boot drives 14-man England to remarkable win over Argentina

11:41am

A timeline of the deadliest earthquakes of the last 25 years

0:19

A timeline of the deadliest earthquakes of the last 25 years

11:20am

Police seeking person with burns after van explodes in Hamilton

Police seeking person with burns after van explodes in Hamilton

More from Entertainment

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Riot was born at Los Angeles' Cedars Sinai Hospital at 7.41am on 1 August, two days before it was reported he had made his way into the world.

6:52am

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Sixteen current and former staffers told Rolling Stone that Fallon's erratic behaviour spoiled their "dream" of working in late-night television.

Sat, Sep 9

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Fri, Sep 8

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Fri, Sep 8

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

Thu, Sep 7