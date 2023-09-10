Police seeking person with burns after van explodes in Hamilton

Police are seeking information to help find a person who likely suffered burn injuries after a van exploded and caught fire in Hamilton last night.

The person had been standing near the van's open door when the explosion occurred on Moore St around 11.15pm.

The van caught fire after the explosion.

Police said the person quickly walked away from the van towards the Minogue Park area.

Police believe they likely sustained burns and are concerned for their wellbeing.

Anyone who witnessed the fire or has any information, or knows someone who has recently sustained unexplained burn injuries, is encouraged to contact police on 105 quoting file number 230910/3401.