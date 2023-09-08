New Zealand
Motorcycle stolen as three Hamilton businesses burgled overnight

7:19pm
Thieves steal a motorcycle from a Hamilton store early this morning.

Waikato police are investigating after three Hamilton businesses were burgled overnight in two separate incidents.

About 3.55am, a group of offenders forced their way into two stores on Silverdale Rd, a supermarket and a liquor store, using an angle grinder and tools.

They stole tobacco, vape products and liquor from both stores before fleeing the scene as police arrived.

Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson said police signalled for the vehicles to stop, but they failed to do so and a brief pursuit was initiated.

The two vehicles — a Toyota Corolla and white Nissan Tiida — were last seen on Ruakura Rd.

Later that morning, about 5.40am, police received a report of a burglary at a motorcycle store on Te Rapa Rd.

The glass frontage of the store was smashed and a white Mazda van with the registration number ATR459 was used to gain access to the store.

Two people entered the store and stole a KTM motorycle before fleeing the scene.

The van was last seen heading west on Garnett Ave.

The model of motorcycle stolen from the Hamilton store.

The model of motorcycle stolen from the Hamilton store. (Source: NZ Police)

Wilson said that the two incidents are believed to be unrelated.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information or footage that can assist with its inquiries into the incidents.

