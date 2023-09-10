New Zealand
1News

Exhibit combining AI and cinema coming to Auckland

By Jacob Johnson, 1News Reporter
7:16pm

Forget the Hollywood A-Listers — thanks to AI, now you can watch short films, starring you.

Billed as the "world's first live AI experience", HyperCinema is a 45-minute exhibition, combining cinema and art, with artificial intelligence.

Using a series of photographs and answers from a short questionnaire, AI creates a personalised film, art gallery portraits and large scale projections.

It's been created by Auckland-based digital agency Gladeye, along with Miles Gregory, who was the brains behind the popular Pop-up Globe theatre.

When that came to an end because of Covid restrictions, Gregory set his sights on artificial intelligence.

"The creative abilities of AI surpass anything I've ever seen in my life," he said. "It's been a massive journey for me personally of course, going from Shakespeare, hundreds of years old, in a really analogue physical format, to AI storytelling."

But artificial intelligence is becoming an increasing concern for many in the entertainment space.

Fears it could replace real jobs in the film industry is one of the key reasons Hollywood actors and screenwriters are on strike.

And an AI-generated popstar, named Noonoouri, recently scored a major record deal with Warner Music.

"People are going to lose their jobs," associate professor Alex Sims, from the University of Auckland's business school, said. "A few jobs may be created, but what's going to happen is there's going to be fewer people with more skills using AI."

Denise Roche, from performers' union Equity NZ, said she's already seeing AI's impact.

"We're starting to hear about narration work being taken over by AI and we're also hearing about people having their voices cloned, or their images cloned."

But Gregory said artificial intelligence entertainment and traditional entertainment can co-exist.

"AI is a tool, like lots of other tools, and I think it's going to lead to huge changes in the entertainment industry, but the creative possibilities, that's going to unlock whole new ways of thinking."

Opening for a limited 7-week season, HyperCinema offers admission by timed entry.

Doors open for a preview season on September 12, with a grand opening on September 22.

All visitor data is deleted after each experience.

New ZealandTechnologyArts and Culture

SHARE ME

More Stories

Iconic Kiwi actor laments 'insulting' proposed Vic Uni theatre cuts

Iconic Kiwi actor laments 'insulting' proposed Vic Uni theatre cuts

"It's so shortsighted, and it's insulting to the arts community of Aotearoa," Robyn Malcolm says of Victoria University's proposed cuts to its theatre programme.

7:31pm

12:28

Art in the Park connects creators to connoisseurs in Eden Park

Art in the Park connects creators to connoisseurs in Eden Park

For just one more day, Eden Park will host some of the country's top talent in the world of fine arts.

Sat, Sep 9

2:05

Consumer NZ reveals how long household appliances should last

Consumer NZ reveals how long household appliances should last

Fri, Sep 8

Researchers looking at how to produce lab-grown fruit

Researchers looking at how to produce lab-grown fruit

Thu, Sep 7

1:47

Push to encourage Māori, Pasifika kids into science, innovation fields

Push to encourage Māori, Pasifika kids into science, innovation fields

Tue, Sep 5

2:08

Couple shocked after Facebook Marketplace business shut down

Couple shocked after Facebook Marketplace business shut down

Mon, Sep 4

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

21 mins ago

Good Sorts: The Wellington woman rehoming orphaned dogs

2:34

Good Sorts: The Wellington woman rehoming orphaned dogs

43 mins ago

Man stuck on cliff at Auckland's Piha Beach

Man stuck on cliff at Auckland's Piha Beach

7:31pm

Iconic Kiwi actor laments 'insulting' proposed Vic Uni theatre cuts

12:28

Iconic Kiwi actor laments 'insulting' proposed Vic Uni theatre cuts

7:30pm

Are Gen Z employees the 'most difficult' to work with?

14:02

Are Gen Z employees the 'most difficult' to work with?

7:16pm

Exhibit combining AI and cinema coming to Auckland

2:24

Exhibit combining AI and cinema coming to Auckland

6:45pm

Active front expected to bring heavy rain to West Coast

Active front expected to bring heavy rain to West Coast

More from Entertainment

Kutcher, Kunis apologise for supporting convicted rapist co-star

Kutcher, Kunis apologise for supporting convicted rapist co-star

That '70s Show star Danny Masterson was recently sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty of two counts of forcible rape against two women.

1:58pm

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Riot was born at Los Angeles' Cedars Sinai Hospital at 7.41am on 1 August, two days before it was reported he had made his way into the world.

6:52am

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Sat, Sep 9

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Fri, Sep 8

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Fri, Sep 8