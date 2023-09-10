Chris Hipkins reveals Labour's nine-point 'pledge' to voters

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has unveiled his own nine-point pledge card with promises to voters after National released its eight-point pledge card last week.

Hipkins announced the pledge card today at an event in Christchurch.

“The traditional Labour pledge card is my promise to New Zealanders of the key things I intend to get done next term," he said in a media release.

"I’m aware others have got on the Labour bandwagon and launched their own pledge card in recent times – as they say imitation is the greatest form of flattery."

None of the policies pledged on Labour's are new and the prioritises themselves have been previously announced by the party.

Hipkins said: "Unlike our opponents’ pledge card, ours is specific about what we’re going to do and when we are going to do it."

The nine initiatives that Labour has put on its pledge card include its policies for:

Free dental care for under 30-year-olds. Remove GST from fruit and vegetables Financial Literacy required in schools. Expand 20 hours of free Early Childhood Education to two-year-olds. A boost to Working for Families from April 2024 to help with the cost of raising kids — an extra $25 per week for 160,000 working families. Adding 300 more frontline police officers. Four weeks of paid parental leave for partners. Trade mission to India in the first 100 days. Making Apprenticeship Boost permanent.

Hipkins continued: “This is about giving New Zealanders confidence about what a first full term Chris Hipkins Government looks like. It will be focused on the basics of fighting the cost of living and growing the economy.

"What you see is what you get with me. In contrast, National’s tax plan doesn’t add up and we don’t know exactly what cuts the Coalition of Cuts will make after ACT and New Zealand First place their demands. There is a lot of uncertainty around them.

“I offer experience, stability and certainty with a practical plan that responds to the cost of living crisis today, while also building a better tomorrow."