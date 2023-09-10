Politics
1News

Chris Hipkins reveals Labour's nine-point 'pledge' to voters

1:42pm
Chris Hipkins at Labour Party conference 2023.

Chris Hipkins at Labour Party conference 2023. (Source: Getty)

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has unveiled his own nine-point pledge card with promises to voters after National released its eight-point pledge card last week.

Hipkins announced the pledge card today at an event in Christchurch.

“The traditional Labour pledge card is my promise to New Zealanders of the key things I intend to get done next term," he said in a media release.

"I’m aware others have got on the Labour bandwagon and launched their own pledge card in recent times – as they say imitation is the greatest form of flattery."

None of the policies pledged on Labour's are new and the prioritises themselves have been previously announced by the party.

Hipkins said: "Unlike our opponents’ pledge card, ours is specific about what we’re going to do and when we are going to do it."

The nine initiatives that Labour has put on its pledge card include its policies for:

  1. Free dental care for under 30-year-olds.
  2. Remove GST from fruit and vegetables
  3. Financial Literacy required in schools.
  4. Expand 20 hours of free Early Childhood Education to two-year-olds.
  5. A boost to Working for Families from April 2024 to help with the cost of raising kids — an extra $25 per week for 160,000 working families.
  6. Adding 300 more frontline police officers.
  7. Four weeks of paid parental leave for partners.
  8. Trade mission to India in the first 100 days.
  9. Making Apprenticeship Boost permanent.

Hipkins continued: “This is about giving New Zealanders confidence about what a first full term Chris Hipkins Government looks like. It will be focused on the basics of fighting the cost of living and growing the economy.

"What you see is what you get with me. In contrast, National’s tax plan doesn’t add up and we don’t know exactly what cuts the Coalition of Cuts will make after ACT and New Zealand First place their demands. There is a lot of uncertainty around them.

“I offer experience, stability and certainty with a practical plan that responds to the cost of living crisis today, while also building a better tomorrow."

New ZealandPoliticsYour Vote 2023

SHARE ME

More Stories

Tāmaki Makaurau, where a Cabinet minister could lose their seat

Tāmaki Makaurau, where a Cabinet minister could lose their seat

Labour Cabinet Minister Peeni Henare is facing a tough fight to hold onto the Māori electorate of Tāmaki Makaurau, amid a strong challenge from Te Pāti Māori.

34 mins ago

6:37

Te Pāti Māori address 'failed system' in new health policy

Te Pāti Māori address 'failed system' in new health policy

Co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer emphasises a "by Māori, for Māori, to Māori approach" to health in the new policy.

55 mins ago

Greens set target to protect 30% of NZ marine space by 2030

Greens set target to protect 30% of NZ marine space by 2030

1:30pm

'Build like the boomers': ACT says supply key to housing crisis fix

'Build like the boomers': ACT says supply key to housing crisis fix

1:15pm

7:44

National to bring back national health targets if elected

National to bring back national health targets if elected

12:31pm

Full video: National announces it will bring back health targets if elected

Full video: National announces it will bring back health targets if elected

12:31pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

Adelaide man busted for drunken scissor lift joyride

Adelaide man busted for drunken scissor lift joyride

24 mins ago

Imitation firearm sparks armed police response in Central Auckland

Imitation firearm sparks armed police response in Central Auckland

34 mins ago

Tāmaki Makaurau, where a Cabinet minister could lose their seat

6:37

Tāmaki Makaurau, where a Cabinet minister could lose their seat

55 mins ago

Te Pāti Māori address 'failed system' in new health policy

Te Pāti Māori address 'failed system' in new health policy

2:35pm

He Tānga Manawa: 29 years of Auckland Airport's iconic Māori tomokanga

2:07

He Tānga Manawa: 29 years of Auckland Airport's iconic Māori tomokanga

2:19pm

'Lost and scared' seal pup rescued by police officers in Akl

'Lost and scared' seal pup rescued by police officers in Akl

More from Entertainment

Kutcher, Kunis apologise for supporting convicted rapist co-star

Kutcher, Kunis apologise for supporting convicted rapist co-star

That '70s Show star Danny Masterson was recently sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty of two counts of forcible rape against two women.

1:58pm

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Riot was born at Los Angeles' Cedars Sinai Hospital at 7.41am on 1 August, two days before it was reported he had made his way into the world.

6:52am

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Sat, Sep 9

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Fri, Sep 8

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Fri, Sep 8