Active front expected to bring heavy rain to West Coast

An active front is expected to bring heavy rain to the west of the South Island throughout today and Monday, triggering a raft of weather warnings and watches.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for parts of Westland until 8am tomorrow. MetService said 140 to 180mm of rain is expected to accumulate about the ranges, with about 60 to 90mm near the coast.

The forecaster said there could be rainfall intensities of 15 to 25mm/h about the ranges, especially from this afternoon until early tomorrow morning.

The same warning is in place for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers about and south of Arthur's Pass, with 140mm to 180mm of rain expected in parts.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain watch is in place for parts of Tasman, Westland and the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers.

The watch is in place until 3pm, 11am, and 6pm tomorrow respectively.

MetService warned there would be periods of heavy rain and rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria.

A road snowfall warning is in place tomorrow on the Crown Range Rd from midday to 4pm, and on Milford Rd from 9am to 3pm.

For the Crown Range Rd, light snow showers are possible above 800m during tomorrow afternoon but little snow is expected to settle on the road.

The forecaster said 3 to 6cm is expected to settle near the Homer Tunnel and lesser amounts to 600m.