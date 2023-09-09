Ill-disciplined All Blacks fizzle out against France at World Cup

Relive 1News' live coverage of this morning's Rugby World Cup fixture between the All Blacks and France at Stade de France in Paris.

FT: FRA 27-13 NZL

Rieko Ioane makes a run against France. (Source: Photosport)

And with another knock on from the All Blacks, that wraps up this one in Paris.

The All Blacks suffer their first-ever loss in pool play at a Rugby World Cup and it's on the back of an underwhelming second half.

Discipline has cost them dearly once again with Will Jordan's yellow card just the tip of the iceberg. France were looking fatigued even at halftime but the All Blacks couldn't make the most of it as they kept giving the ball away through penalties and handling errors and eventually it allowed France to not just get into the game, but take it by the horns.

It's not the end of the world for the All Blacks - the quarterfinals still beckon barring a horror show against Italy or one of the minnows of their pool - but those upcoming games will be where they need to show improvements in that area before it becomes knockout footy in the quarter-finals.

Still, today belongs to France and rightly so. We'll also have to see what the latest is on Sam Cane after his late withdrawal with back spasms.

That's it for us on the live updates. Stick around for extensive post-match coverage from the 1News Sport team on the website and later this evening on the 6pm bulletin.

78min: FRA 27-13 NZL

FRA TRY! That seals it. France win this crucial clash as they force a turnover and immediately kick ahead. A kind bounce goes against Mo'unga and France recover it to score. Paris is on its feet.

75min: FRA 22-13 NZL

A trade of kicks off the restart before the All Blacks look to run it back and get to halfway. They're penalised for not releasing though and France take it quickly! They storm into the NZ half and recycle it quickly. There's space on the right wing and it's grubbered through for Penaud to chase. He's got to it but loses his feet doing so and there's a knock on. All Blacks scrum 15m from their own line. Not where they want to be with just five minutes left in this one.

73min: FRA 22-13 NZL

FRA THREE! And he slots it! Superb kick under pressure and that makes it a two-score game for the All Blacks to come back.

72min: FRA 19-13 NZL

All Blacks win their lineout and go high for a contestable kick. Jordan is giving chase but again he's made contact with an airborne player. That's another penalty as the count continues to grow against the All Blacks - 11 against them and France have only conceded four. In kickable range for Ramos so up he steps for a crucial kick...

71min: FRA 19-13 NZL

Superb free kick from France and the All Blacks are pinned inside their 22 with a lineout. Interestingly, Telea is off for Fainga'anuku after scoring twice tonight.

70min: FRA 19-13 NZL

It takes a few resets but eventually the All Blacks win it. Barrett chips one over the top but France recover and respond with a chip of their own. Mo'unga brings it up to the NZ 10m line. Barrett again jabs a little kick but France read it and begin a kicking duel before France eventually call mark inside their 22 for a free kick.

68min: FRA 19-13 NZL

Will Jordan back on the field to give the All Blacks their full 15. He returns as his team has a scrum just outside their 22 and with a formidable figure running on with him - Brodie Retallick is on for Sam Whitelock.

66min: FRA 19-13 NZL

All Blacks get themselves on the attack shortly after the restart but as they look to move the ball to the midfield, another knock on gives the ball back to France! A kick ahead to open space sees Christie get back and recover it. He hands it to Barrett who clears and France with a lineout 10m inside their half.

65min: FRA 19-13 NZL

FRA THREE! No doubt from Ramos this time. Slots it with ease.

63min: FRA 16-13 NZL

All Blacks are really hurting themselves here. They lose the ball shortly after winning their lineout and make it worse with a penalty soon after. Right in front from 22m out? You already know what France is doing.

62min: FRA 16-13 NZL

France win their lineout and move the ball to the right wing. A good tackle looks to be taking the ball out but in the desperation France, keeps it in play and the All Blacks turn it over! Immediately cleared by the All Blacks and France try to respond through Dupont's boot but he's made a rare error and kicked it out on the full! All Blacks lineout on halfway.

61min: FRA 16-13 NZL

All Blacks with a 22m dropout to restart and France kick it straight back at them. All Blacks controlling the ball outside their 22 before Scott Barrett makes a break down the left wing. Up to halfway and Ioane is looking for a break but instead he loses it and France come storming back into the ABs' half. Dupont kicks one through but Barrett reads it and clears. French lineout 10m inside NZ half.

59min: FRA 16-13 NZL

FRA NO THREE! France get another penalty shortly after lineout and Ramos steps up but he's hooked this one away! So it stays at a three-point margin and the TMO has confirmed Jordan's yellow will stay that way. Short water break.

57min: FRA 16-13 NZL

NZL YELLOW! HUGE MOMENT IN THIS ONE! After the restart, All Blacks put up a high ball and Wil Jordan gives chase. He's there underneath it but a French player has gone airborne and Jordan has taken him out. All Blacks argue Jordan had eyes on the ball but it's clearly dangerous in today's landscape and he's off with a potential upgrade to a red card coming - it doesn't look severe enough for that to happen but you never know with referees today. France kick for touch with the penalty and are back inside the NZ half with a numbers advantage.

56min: FRA 16-13 NZL

FRA TRY! Too good from the hosts. They win the lineout and bring the ball to the midfield. They switch it back to the right and with numbers, Penaud gets redemption as he goes in to score in the corner. That has ignited this crowd! They took the gamble in turning down the three and have been rewarded.

54min: FRA 9-13 NZL

HERE WE GO! All Blacks clear but France come running back at them and earn a penalty! They buck the trend in going for the three points and kick for the corner! French lineout, 5m from the NZ line!

53min: FRA 9-13 NZL

FRA NO TRY! France work a superb move to the right wing after a failed maul drive and Penaud goes for the corner. Mo'unga is getting across and he's the only man that can stop this try from happening! Penaud dives, Mo'unga does too and he takes the French wing into touch! TMO is called in to confirm it and the replays show just how good a tackle it is from Mo'unga! All Blacks lineout 5m from their own line.

52min: FRA 9-13 NZL

All Blacks win their scrum but a subpar kick from Barrett clearing doesn't give them much to work with. French lineout 35m from the NZ line.

50min: FRA 9-13 NZL

It takes a couple of resets but eventually France wins it. Loose ball though and the All Blacks have a turnover! Huge win there for the All Blacks. As they're looking for a clearance, the ball actually hits the ref so it's an All Blacks scrum just inside their 22.

47min: FRA 9-13 NZL

All Blacks win their lineout but lose the ball immediately after with a knock on! France instantly on the attack and are 5m from the All Blacks' line. They're looking for the line but the All Blacks contest them and in the process, there's another knock-on. French scrum 10m from the NZ line.

45min: FRA 9-13 NZL

A trade of kicks off the restart and France eventually wins it with the All Blacks pinned to a lineout just outside their 22.

44min: FRA 9-13 NZL

NZL TRY! BANG! THE ALL BLACKS STRIKE! Off their lineout, a chip over the top bounces up perfectly for Will Jordan and he's got it! Taken down just outside the French 22. Recycled quickly to Ioane who floats a massive pass out to the left wing for Telea and it bounces to him. The French players stop thinking it's forward but the ref stays quiet and Telea goes in the corner! French crowd isn't happy with that one!

42min: FRA 9-8 NZL

France immediately on the attack as they win the ball off their kickoff! With the ball on the All Blacks' 22, before a pick and go gets them within 5m. France looks to recycle quick but are penalised for an illegal cleanout! All Blacks survive a shaky start to the second half. Lineout 10m from halfway.

40min: FRA 9-8 NZL

France get us going again in Paris.

HT: FRA 9-8 NZL

Mark Telea scores against France. (Source: Photosport)

France hold on to the half and that does it for the first 40 minutes of this World Cup! The All Blacks will be in a weird position going into the sheds of this one.

NZ will be happy with some parts of their game - they've had a superb read on France, and in particular Dupont's, kicking game and have for the most part had contestable high balls unlike they did against the Springboks at Twickenham.

However they are behind on the board. Sure it's only by one point in front of 82,000 passionate French fans at a Rugby World Cup but they have certainly looked the better of the two sides for more of this match but are being held back by handling errors at crucial moments in this contest.

France on the other hand have relied on Ramos' boot and it's worked so far for the lead. They've never really looked like scoring five points though with the All Blacks defence up to the task. France are looking tired though - this heat is certainly playing a part in this game and could have an impact in the result.

Stay with us, we'll have the second half shortly.

39min: FRA 9-8 NZL

France win their lineout and clear but the All Blacks come back at them with a break! It's started by a superbly floated offload from Mo'unga to the left wing and the All Blacks are up to the French 22. They're making the hitups now and making metres slowly but as they go to the left wing again, a loose pass goes into touch! That will sting. It was a really promising attack that could've - and most likely should've one way or another - put the All Blacks back in front. Instead, France have a lineout 5m from their line.

37min: FRA 9-8 NZL

France win their lineout and kick, Barrett takes it and thumps another kick back downfield for a potential lineout in the same spot. France take it quick and kick yet again. This time Mo'unga clears and he's put it out so France can't take it quick. France lineout 15m inside their half.

36min: FRA 9-8 NZL

All Blacks steal the lineout and immediately kick for territory. France get back just outside their 22 and respond with a kick of their own which Barrett runs back! All Blacks with a few hit ups get towards the French 22 but they've coughed the ball up again! France hoof it downfield and Barrett gets back. He clears from inside his 22 and it's another French lineout but it's just outside their 22.

34min: FRA 9-8 NZL

FRA NO THREE! ...but he can't get it this time! Awkward angle from the right sideline and he's hooked it to the right of the sticks. All Blacks eventually clear and it's a French lineout 10m inside the NZ half.

32min: FRA 9-8 NZL

France go to the maul and after making some initial metres are stopped in their tracks. They keep it tight but the All Blacks are in on the ball! It's looking promising for a turnover but a late arrival from Whitelock gets penalised so it's France in the driver's seat again instead! Ramos grabs his team once more...

30min: FRA 9-8 NZL

France clear after the restart but Barrett comes back with a high kick which he recovers! The All Blacks attacking 10m inside the French half and it's Savea who kicks for the corner! France recover but it's immediately turned over at the breakdown! All Blacks look to move it quick as it comes to the midfield but there's a knock on! France see no one back for the All Blacks and kick ahead! Barrett gets back but is bundled into touch. France lineout just outside the NZ 22.

28min: FRA 9-8 NZL

FRA THREE! ...and Ramos delivers from halfway.

27min: FRA 6-8 NZL

The scrum backfires as again de Groot is penalised for going to his knees! He's not happy about the call but an adjustment has to be made! France go to the tee in response...

26min: FRA 6-8 NZL

A mistake from France at the restart as one of their chasers was in front of the kicker! All Blacks use it to get a scrum on halfway smack-bang in the middle of the pitch. Another great attacking platform.

25min: FRA 6-8 NZL

NZL THREE! Mo'unga slots it with ease. We now have a short water break - a new feature at this year's World Cup to combat the sweltering temperatures currently hitting Europe.

24min: FRA 6-5 NZL

All Blacks win their scrum and with two bursts from Barrett and Mo'unga, they're 5m short! The All Blacks forwards come in for the pick and goes and in doing so get a penalty advantage for offside. Barrett goes for the line! He's inches short, Smith looks to pick and go but he knocks it on trying for the line! Back to the penalty we go and Mo'unga is grabbing his tee.

22min: FRA 6-5 NZL

France clear off the restart but again refuse to look for touch and so it's another kicking duel. In the end, France come out on top with possession on halfway but it fizzles with kick through the ABs line well read. Mo'unga then looks for territory with another kick and well-and-truly gets it as France knock it on uncontested! All Blacks scrum on the French 22 near the left sideline. SUPERB attacking opportunity here!

20min: FRA 6-5 NZL

FRA THREE! France earns the penalty at the scrum with de Groot going onto his knees and with it well inside Ramos' range, they hand him the tee. Around 40m out just to the right of the sticks, he slots it down the middle.

France in front for the first time in this match.

17min: FRA 3-5 NZL

Deep dropout and France come running back at the All Blacks only to cough up the ball! All Blacks running from inside their own half but they too lose the ball and advantage was over so it's a French scrum 10m inside the Kiwi half.

16min: FRA 3-5 NZL

France conjure a lineout move as it comes back to their hooker off the throw and he's in space down the left wing! Kicks ahead and it bounces up well enough that all Barrett can do is put it down for a goal line dropout.

14min: FRA 3-5 NZL

All Blacks win it this time and look to build an attack. It's good ball control as they move it left and right but they aren't making many metres so Will Jordan looks to conjure something with a kick over the top. France recovers though and immediately looks for territory with a kick into the NZ 22 but Barrett has read it and clears well. France lineout near their 22.

13min: FRA 3-5 NZL

France now miss touch with their penalty kick and that launches a game of forceback which France eventually ends with a kick into touch from inside their 22. All Blacks lineout 10m inside their half again.

12min: FRA 3-5 NZL

All Blacks pack wins a free kick at the scrum and rather than reset it, they opt for a kick. It's backfired though as on the high ball from Mo'unga, the All Blacks are penalised for aerial obstruction.

11min: FRA 3-5 NZL

France steal the lineout but the All Blacks are let off as Scott Barrett forces a knock on at the ensuing ruck. All Blacks scrum 10m inside their half in the middle of the pitch. Potential for a set piece move here or will they kick for territory?

10min: FRA 3-5 NZL

A couple of resets but eventually France get it and go to a high kick. Telea getting back, he bobbles it initially but recovers well enough. French crowd calling for a knock-on but it went back. All Blacks clear with a deep kick into the French 22. France respond with a kick of their own that finds touch. All Blacks lineout 10m inside their half.

8min: FRA 3-5 NZL

A much-more settled restart this time as the sides trade kicks look for territory but in the end France look to strike with a chipped kick over the top. No one behind for the All Blacks so it bounces but they get to it eventually and earn the penalty! Mo'unga goes looking for touch but his kick isn't out! France kick from inside their 22 and the All Blacks come running back but after the first hit, there's a forward pass! So instead of another attacking chance off the initial penalty, it'll be a French scrum 10m inside the NZ half.

5min: FRA 3-5 NZL

FRA THREE! France respond immediately! France go deep on the restart and All Blacks look to settle on their 22m line but France bring the aggression at the breakdown and win the penalty for not releasing. The penalty is 30m out, to the left of the sticks but Ramos slots it with ease.

3min: FRA 0-5 NZL

NZL TRY! THE ALL BLACKS STUN FRANCE! The All Blacks take the penalty quickly and get another penalty advantage for the surprised French being offside. With it Barrett opts for the cross kick to the left corner where Mark Telea is waiting. It bounces but it's a good one for Telea and he's in! What a start to this one!

1min: FRA 0-0 NZL

Barrett goes deep with the kick and France immediately clears for the first lineout near halfway. Uncontested by France and it comes to the midfield where RIEKO IOANE MAKES THE BREAK! He's in the backfield but taken down inside the French 22. The All Blacks look to recycle quickly but are infringed and get a penalty!

0min: FRA 0-0 NZL

Referee Jaco Payper gestures, Beauden Barrett gets us going and the 2023 Rugby World Cup is underway!

7:15am: Pregame

Some passionate national anthems with France belting out La Marseillaise. They head out to the field for the haka and will the French respond?

Into the formation go the All Blacks with Savea now at the front as captain. Aaron Smith leads with what looks to be a hīrau or Māori oar in hand. It's Kapa o Pango for the challenge and France stay back and watch. The crowd appears to follow suit and respectfully observe it in silence but as soon as it finishes, the crowd erupts into noise - they're ready for this one and so are we.

Moments away!

7:10am: Home field advantage?

As first reported by 1News in June, the All Blacks will wear their black jerseys for tonight's fixture and force hosts France into their white away kits in Paris. It's a strange site but rules are rules with the All Blacks winning the coin toss previously to earn the right.

There was some thoughts that maybe the All Blacks would allow France to wear their blue kits for the fixture as a sign of respect to the tournament hosts, like France did for the 2011 World Cup final in New Zealand, but not today!

The team's are on the pitch for pre-match customs. We're not far off now!

7:00am: Conditions

The opening ceremony of the 2023 Rugby World Cup at Stade de France ahead of the All Blacks v France Test. (Source: Photosport)

It's a warm evening in Paris but a clear one - and there aren't many black jerseys in sight among the 82,000 attending! 29 degrees in Paris and a bit of humidity but otherwise, great conditions for an opening match.

We're around 15 minutes away from kickoff.

6:50am: Build-up to a blockbuster

It's been an intense week heading into this morning's curtain-raiser with some great insights from both the All Blacks and our coverage team in France and back here. Missed anything? Don't worry, we have you covered:

- All Blacks: Five keys to victory in World Cup opener

- Watch: Former coaches weigh in on crucial RWC curtain-raiser

- Analysis: Pressure builds on France to deliver World Cup glory

- Scotty Stevenson: Why the All Blacks have bet on experience

- All Blacks turn to Kiwi ref as they work on World Cup discipline

- Papali'i and Telea embracing emotions ahead of RWC debuts

6:40am: A truly French welcome

Performers during the Opening Ceremony. (Source: Photosport)

Amid the chaos in the changing rooms, France has welcomed everyone with a truly colourful and spectacular opening ceremony.

French cuisine was a big theme of the ceremony with famous chefs and foods featuring throughout and, of course, the Eiffel Tower made an appearance.

Wrapping it all up was a fireworks display that delighted the crowd - the Rugby World Cup has officially opened!

6:30am: Sam Cane is OUT

Sam Cane walks off the pitch in Melbourne after suffering concussion symptoms. (Source: Photosport)

Bit of breaking news to start your morning. Sam Cane is out of this morning's fixture and Ian Foster has made some big adjustments to address it!

Dalton Papali'i has been shift to No.7 with Tupou Vaa'i promoted to start at blindside flanker and Brodie Retallick - who was expected to miss the early stages of this World Cup with a knee injury sustained against the Wallabies last month - has been brought on to the bench. Ardie Savea will take over captaincy.

It's understood back spasms are the cause for Cane's departure. It means the All Blacks squad now looks like this:

New Zealand: 15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 Mark Telea, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Ardie Savea [c], 7 Dalton Papali’i, 6 Tupou Vaa'i 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Sam Whitelock, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Brodie Retallick, 20 Luke Jacobson, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 David Havili, 23 Leicester Fainga’nuku

Have the mind games started already?!?

6:25am: Preview

Aaron Smith looks to offload against France in 2021. (Source: Photosport)

It is debatable who is under the most pressure between France and New Zealand this morning in their monumental Rugby World Cup opener that does and does not matter.

Coach Fabien Galthie and Co. have pulled off a buildup designed to peak France at their home World Cup. The team's first World Cup cycle of the 2020s contrasts starkly with the 2010s when France wallowed in putrid mediocrity. The renaissance has collected 31 wins from 39 Tests, trophies, awards, milestones and adoring support in droves for Les Tricolores.

Every home game since November 2021 has been won to also skyrocket expectations and excitement. France is, at this moment, perfectly placed to finally win the World Cup at a 10th attempt.

The pressure on France is to deliver.

No team has managed expectations better or longer than New Zealand. The All Blacks have lived with outsized expectations of victory from within and without for more than 120 years. And they have usually delivered.

No All Blacks defeat is brushed off or forgotten, and they are fresh off their largest ever loss by margin, a 28-point difference to South Africa two weeks ago. That battering shattered a confidence forged by a brilliantly won Rugby Championship, where the All Blacks' improvements in physicality and discipline were blown away at Twickenham.

The pressure on New Zealand is to respond.

While the winner this morning in Paris will be lauded, the loser shouldn't feel disheartened. It's just the first step. France and New Zealand should get past poolmates Italy, Uruguay and Namibia to reach the quarterfinals, where lurking for them will probably be No. 1-ranked Ireland or No. 2 South Africa. Between a rock and a hard place is an understatement. The Les Tricolores-All Blacks winner will probably meet the Ireland-South Africa loser, and vice versa.

New Zealand has a proud record at the World Cup of being the only team to have never lost a pool game. The record is 31-0, including France in 2011.

But opponents smell blood in the water around these All Blacks after some notable firsts in this World Cup cycle: First to lose to Argentina, first to lose three Tests in a row in 24 years; first to lose a home series in 28 years; and first to lose to France in Paris since 1973.

That result in 2021 was No. 3 in France’s ongoing 14-win home streak. With nine players meeting New Zealand for the first time, France won 40-25. It was overpowering up front and daring from the back.

“There's still a knot in our gut from the last time we were here,” All Blacks assistant coach Scott McLeod said this week. “That hurt.”

New Zealand has 12 survivors from the match. France has 15. But neither are at full strength.

France was without key back Romain Ntamack and forward Paul Willemse for the tournament. Cyril Baille, Anthony Jelonch and midfielder Jonathan Danty were nursing injuries. New Zealand's wounded included first-choice players Tyrel Lomax, Brodie Retallick, Shannon Frizell, and back Jordie Barrett, while winger Emoni Narawa was departing with a back issue.

But there were still plenty of tasty matchups: Julien Marchand vs. Codie Taylor and Gregory Alldritt vs. Ardie Savea up front; Antoine Dupont vs. Aaron Smith, Matthieu Jalibert vs. Richie Mo'unga, Damian Penaud and Gabin Villiere vs. Will Jordan and Mark Telea.

“This game,” Smith said, "is not about me against him, it is about me doing my role for the team. Defensively, we will have a big eye on Dupont and what he can do, and shutting it down, but that's as a collective. They have got plenty of players who are very dangerous.”

There were gasps in the Paris room in December 2020 when France and New Zealand were drawn in the same pool. Theirs is a matchup dripping with history. New Zealand has beaten France in two World Cup finals. France's only two wins gave New Zealand its two worst World Cup results. New Zealand's 62-13 quarterfinal win in 2015 is France's worst result ever. This will be their tournament-leading eighth matchup.

France President Emmanuel Macron huddled with the players and staff on a field this week. Not to put pressure on the team, Macron said while doing exactly that, but France had an incredible opportunity hosting the World Cup. Duties were attached, he added. “You are at home with 67 million French people behind you.”

All Blacks coach Ian Foster, part of two World Cups previously, wondered if the French will be able to handle the hype around them.

“Part of World Cups is the mental side, about having the confidence and courage to play the game you need to play at the right time,” he said. “It is only when it all starts will we see where people are at.”

6:20am: Teams

Scott Barrett celebrates the All Blacks' victory over Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with teammate Richie Mo'unga. (Source: Getty)

France: 15 Thomas Ramos, 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Gael Fickou, 12 Yoram Moefana, 11 Gabin Villiere, 10 Matthieu Jalibert, 9 Antoine Dupont (c), 8 Gregory Alldritt, 7 Charles Ollivon, 6 Francois Cros, 5 Thibaud Flament, 4 Cameron Woki, 3 Uini Atonio, 2 Julien Marchand, 1 Reda Wardi

Replacements: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Paul Boudehent, 21 Maxime Lucu 22 Arthur Vincent, 23 Melvyn Jaminet

New Zealand: 15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 Mark Telea, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane (c), 6 Dalton Papali’i, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Sam Whitelock, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Tupou Vaa’i, 20 Luke Jacobson, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 David Havili, 23 Leicester Fainga’nuku