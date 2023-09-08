Watch: Former coaches weigh in on crucial RWC curtain-raiser

It's the Rugby World Cup curtain-raiser that All Blacks coach Ian Foster believes couldn't have been scripted any better.

The All Blacks and tournament hosts France kick off the tournament tomorrow morning at Stade de France.

There's statistics galore for the contest: The French are on a record stretch of 14 home wins in a row but the All Blacks across 70 years have only lost to Les Bleus twice in Paris.

The All Blacks have never lost a pool match at the Rugby World Cup but France have dealt them two decisive losses in the past.

It's a match tomorrow like no other so 1News canvassed some well-known coaches for their views.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video above for thoughts from John Hart, Wayne Pivac and Sir Wayne Smith on who will come out on top in the crucial clash.