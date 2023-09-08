Rugby
1News

Watch: Former coaches weigh in on crucial RWC curtain-raiser

8:10pm

It's the Rugby World Cup curtain-raiser that All Blacks coach Ian Foster believes couldn't have been scripted any better.

The All Blacks and tournament hosts France kick off the tournament tomorrow morning at Stade de France.

There's statistics galore for the contest: The French are on a record stretch of 14 home wins in a row but the All Blacks across 70 years have only lost to Les Bleus twice in Paris.

The All Blacks have never lost a pool match at the Rugby World Cup but France have dealt them two decisive losses in the past.

It's a match tomorrow like no other so 1News canvassed some well-known coaches for their views.

Watch the video above for thoughts from John Hart, Wayne Pivac and Sir Wayne Smith on who will come out on top in the crucial clash.

RugbyRugby World CupAll Blacks

SHARE ME

More Stories

Decorations up, costumes on for Rugby World Cup opener

Decorations up, costumes on for Rugby World Cup opener

There will be plenty of All Blacks passion and French flair up and down the motu when the Rugby World Cup kicks off tomorrow morning.

7:12pm

3:10

Foster: All Blacks dismiss 'disruptive' Boks loss for RWC opener

Foster: All Blacks dismiss 'disruptive' Boks loss for RWC opener

The All Blacks coach said while the team doesn't like losing, they still needed the match and will takes lessons from it into tomorrow's match and the tournament.

4:29pm

Sir Wayne Smith: 'Skinny little kid from Putāruru' knighted

Sir Wayne Smith: 'Skinny little kid from Putāruru' knighted

1:44pm

1:46

Papali'i and Telea embracing emotions ahead of RWC debuts

Papali'i and Telea embracing emotions ahead of RWC debuts

11:34am

3:33

All Blacks: Five keys to victory in World Cup opener

All Blacks: Five keys to victory in World Cup opener

7:02am

9:11

World Cup countdown - Nations that could shock the world

World Cup countdown - Nations that could shock the world

5:00am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

9 mins ago

Alleged Northland crime spree ends for trio of young men

Alleged Northland crime spree ends for trio of young men

19 mins ago

Warriors fan mania sweeps Sydney and wakes up the team themselves

2:17

Warriors fan mania sweeps Sydney and wakes up the team themselves

54 mins ago

Norwegian man's quest for hobby leads to 1500yo gold jewellery

Norwegian man's quest for hobby leads to 1500yo gold jewellery

8:10pm

Watch: Former coaches weigh in on crucial RWC curtain-raiser

1:56

Watch: Former coaches weigh in on crucial RWC curtain-raiser

8:00pm

Police seek vehicles after two houses shot at in Tairāwhiti

Police seek vehicles after two houses shot at in Tairāwhiti

7:52pm

'Six fights, six wins' - History calling City Kickboxing at UFC 293

2:01

'Six fights, six wins' - History calling City Kickboxing at UFC 293

More from Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen announced on his website that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of “peptic ulcer disease.”

10:40am

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

The follow-up to 2022's Honestly, Nevermind — which was released without warning — was announced on the Canadian rapper's Instagram.

7:54am

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

Thu, Sep 7

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Thu, Sep 7

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

Thu, Sep 7