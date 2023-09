Two people have been hospitalised with stab wounds after an incident south of Whangārei last night.

Police said they were called to an address on Rakatau Street in Ruakākā at around 10.46pm.

"Both victims walked to waiting medical staff and were transported to Whangārei Hospital in a moderate condition. Their injuries are not life threatening," a spokesperson told 1News.

"All parties were unwilling to provide police with any information and our investigation is ongoing."