A 34-year-old man has been arrested in Wellington on charges relating to alleged offending at an Oranga Tamariki residence.

The man's arrest comes after a joint investigation by police and Oranga Tamariki. He is alleged to have offended against four young people during May and June of this year.

He has been charged with indecent communication with a young person and indecent acts on a young person.

The man is due to appear in court on September 12.