Rugby
Decorations up, costumes on for Rugby World Cup opener

7:12pm

Although the game is being played on the other side of the world, there will be plenty of All Blacks passion and French flair up and down the motu when the Rugby World Cup kicks off tomorrow morning.

Rugby clubs across the country are gearing up to host the morning match. Bets are already in amongst young players at a Christchurch rugby club, and a Remuera club are putting on a breakfast to entice supporters down — with a Barrett burger, a Mo'unga burrito, a De Groot muffin, and of course croissants, on offer.

Restaurants too are getting in on the action, with one Auckland bistro set to make more than 600 crêpes for a bottomless French feast.

It's not just Kiwi fans who are amped up for the match. The French are out in force, with more than 400 fans reserving a spot at one Auckland waterfront bar.

Wynyard Pavilion general manager Alex Pearson said that they are expecting the same sort of crowd for all the weekend games.

"We know the French are very ambitious with their hopes for the world cup so hopefully it just maintains all through the tournament."

Despite the All-Blacks' record loss to the Springboks in their World Cup warm-up game, the fans still have faith and high hopes for tomorrow morning's match.

