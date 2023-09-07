AB fans gear up before travelling to France for World Cup

Thousands of Kiwis are beginning to flock to France ahead of the opening match of the Rugby World Cup on Saturday morning.

1News caught up with Van Atonio this week as he arrived at Auckland International Airport. His brother Uili Atonio is a prop for the French team and will be facing the All Blacks.

They were born in Timaru before later moving up to Auckland.

Van said his brother left for Europe to pursue his dream of a rugby career.

"He went over there as a youngster to see if he could survive in European rugby — and in probably one year he learnt the language, the culture, and he hasn't returned," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Van said he would be supporting the French team on Saturday, adding, with a grin, he has to stick with his family.

"The most important thing is to show some love for the family."

He also spoke of another shared passion the brothers share — Shakespeare.

Their passion for the works of the bard developed after they joined high school Shakespeare trips – initially just so they could travel around.

When asked what he could remember he launched into a perfectly memorised performance of one Shakespeare's sonnets.

"Man, we love Shakespeare!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Another set of rugby fans heading to France are Yvonne and Brian McDowell, retirees from Amberley who, over the past 10 years, have tried to travel to as many overseas All Black games as possible.

"Australia, Wales, Scotland, England, France, Samoa. Haven't been to Argentina, that's to be done!" Yvonne said.

They were decked out in All Blacks branded clothing and equipment — with a glass of champagne in hand.

All Blacks fans Yvonne and Brian McDowell. (Source: 1News)

They are travelling through a company that had been selling packages for this World Cup since the Covid lockdowns.

More than 3500 people were travelling to France with the Sports Travel and Hospitality Group, it's head of marketing Nick Rowland said.

He said there was a lot of work that went into making sure their guests had a seamless and enjoyable experience — from arranging dozens of buses in a city packed with tourists and visitors, to just making sure people were in the right place at the right time.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's logistically tough," he said.

"You are moving people from functions, to hotels, to the games in enough time so they can take their seats before kickoff.

"It's exciting though, we love it."