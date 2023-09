Police have arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly stole jewellery from five properties across Auckland's North Shore since July.

Luxury items including rings, watches, bracelets, earrings and cash were stolen from homes in Forrest Hill, Unsworth Heights, Northcote and Torbay.

Waitematā East Area Commander Inspector Stefan Sagar said that the arrest was a "fantastic outcome".

The man will appear in the North Shore District Court today charged with five counts of burglary.