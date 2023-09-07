WorkSafe looking into incident which saw school student catch fire

WorkSafe is looking into the incident where an Ashburton College student was hospitalised with serious injuries after catching fire in class.

Ashburton College principal Ross Preece told the Herald the Year 13 student was working in the school's automotive workshop and was using a grinder at the time on Friday.

He wasn't wearing a protective apron and the student managed to set fire to his clothes, Preece said.

Preece was unable to provide an update on the student but said "our thoughts are with the student and their family".

"We are doing all we can to support everyone involved."

The college will be conducting a review to determine the circumstances of the accident, Preece said, while WorkSafe and the Ministry of Education had both been notified.

WorkSafe is making initial inquiries but "this is not an investigation at this stage", a WorkSafe spokesperson said.

A Ministry of Education spokesperson said it is aware the school is undertaking a full review of the incident.

The college is responsible for undertaking the review and WorkSafe is the agency responsible for any investigation, they said.

"The WorkSafe report will be provided to the school and not the ministry.

"We are available to work with the school if needed to address any issues that arise from the review and/or report."

By Jonathan Leask, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air