New Zealand
1News

Tragedy as Florida four-year-olds suffocate in toy chest

8:27am
Aurora and Kellan

Aurora and Kellan (Source: Go Fund Me)

Four-year-old Florida twins died by suffocation after climbing into a toy chest and falling asleep.

The mother of the girl and boy Aurora and Kellan - Sadie Myers - wrote of the tragedy on her Facebook page.

Her husband Donn Starr put the pair to bed, but at some point in the night, they decided to get into the wooden toy chest.

Myers said the twins would often get up in the night and sleep in different places.

"Friday night, the weird place they decided to snuggle up and go back to sleep was in their cedar toy chest that we use to store all their stuffed animals," Myers wrote.

They had removed many of the soft toys inside, but kept some for comfort.

"Sometime during their sleep, one of them must have moved or kicked during a dream and it caused the lid of this old wooden cedar chest to close."

In the morning, the rest of the family woke to discover the twins were not in their bed. Their older brother found them in the toy chest.

He assumed they were still asleep.

"I found them!" he said. "They are so silly just sleeping in the toy box."

Tragically, they had died in each other's arms.

"I went to check and within a few seconds I knew something wasn’t right, but I also quickly realised it was already too late," Myers said. "It makes no sense to me and never will."

Deanna Myers, aunt to the twins, said on a Go Fund Me page it was an "absolutely inconceivable" accident.

"They were the kind of parents any good parent could be envious of. They both worked full-time jobs, one in the morning and one in the evening so they would never have to leave the children alone with a sitter. I know they were always exhausted, but they were still able to be so present and so loving with each of their four children, every single day, no exceptions."

