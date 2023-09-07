New Zealand
1News

Three police cars rammed in Whangārei chase, officer injured

11:17am

(Source: 1News)

An officer was injured and three police cars rammed during a late-night car chase in Whangārei yesterday.

Four people were taken into custody over the incident. Two of them were charged.

The incident began when a "vehicle of interest" was spotted by police about 10.30pm at a petrol station in Raumanga.

"It was soon established the vehicle was registered to a person of interest who was required to arrest for a probation matter," Inspector Maria Nordstrom, Whangārei area commander, said in a statement.

"The police unit called for assistance, however as police approached and signalled for the vehicle to remain stationary, the vehicle of interest has left the area at speed.

"The vehicle narrowly missed one of our staff members who was on foot at the time."

Police pursued the vehicle as it drove on SH1 "at speed" and went west on Loop Rd towards Otaika Valley Rd, driving on the wrong side.

At this point, the driver braked heavily and reversed, police said.

"The vehicle intentionally collided with a police vehicle before continuing to travel west, through Maungatapere onto Mangakahia Road to Titoki," Nordstrom said. "While on Tokiri Road, the driver once again braked suddenly and rammed a following police vehicle, which has caused extensive damage."

Other police cars continued to pursue the vehicle – but it then turned and drove straight at one of them, police said.

"Our police vehicle, seeing what the driver was going to do, has attempted to move out of the line of the vehicle," Nordstrom said.

"The vehicle collided with the side of the police unit.

"The vehicle has then come to a stop and the occupants have attempted to flee the area on foot."

Police dogs helped officers to track them down and four people were taken into custody "without incident".

The 31-year-old male driver faces multiple charges related to failing to stop, assault, and resisting police, while a 29-year-old female was charged with driving in a dangerous manner and failing to stop. The other two were released without charge.

"Those involved showed total disregard for the safety of the public and our staff with no sign of willingness to deescalate the situation.

"It is incredibly lucky none of our officers or those involved were seriously harmed during the incident, however we are providing support to one member who received a minor injury," Nordstrom said.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeNorthland

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Heartbreaking' — Two-year-old sea lion shot dead in Otago

BREAKING

'Heartbreaking' — Two-year-old sea lion shot dead in Otago

Authorities are now appealing for information surrounding the animal's death.

12:16pm

2:33

Labour pledges 300 extra police officers, targets gangs and stalkers

Labour pledges 300 extra police officers, targets gangs and stalkers

It would be the "best" ratio of police officers to civilians in NZ history, Chris Hipkins said.

11:30am

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks from Hamilton

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks from Hamilton

11:18am

Mama Hooch: Family business liquidated, owes $234k

Mama Hooch: Family business liquidated, owes $234k

7:37am

Senior Mongrel Mob member has $2.1m in cash, homes, vehicles seized

Senior Mongrel Mob member has $2.1m in cash, homes, vehicles seized

7:04am

0:20

Victim speaks out after Ola driver sentenced over indecent assaults

Victim speaks out after Ola driver sentenced over indecent assaults

6:59pm

2:24

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

9 mins ago

Man in serious condition following 'incident' in Auckland

Man in serious condition following 'incident' in Auckland

41 mins ago

'I'm ready to move on' - Decorated Kiwi cyclist Williams retiring

'I'm ready to move on' - Decorated Kiwi cyclist Williams retiring

52 mins ago

'Get stuck in' - Veteran Whitelock cuts through World Cup noise

'Get stuck in' - Veteran Whitelock cuts through World Cup noise

12:16pm

BREAKING

'Heartbreaking' — Two-year-old sea lion shot dead in Otago

2:33

'Heartbreaking' — Two-year-old sea lion shot dead in Otago

12:08pm

'Cruel' - Men in 70s among victims of alleged love scam in Aus

'Cruel' - Men in 70s among victims of alleged love scam in Aus

11:41am

Auckland residents win fight against apartment development

6:53

Auckland residents win fight against apartment development

More from Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

"Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing," the reality TV star said.

9:52am

Rolling Stones reveal release date for new album, unveil lead single

Rolling Stones reveal release date for new album, unveil lead single

The Rolling Stones are back, and they've brought a few famous friends.

6:16am

Arrest warrant issued for Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker

Arrest warrant issued for Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker

5:00am

'An epiphany': Opera star on his move from rugby field to stage

'An epiphany': Opera star on his move from rugby field to stage

5:00am

The Crown 'to end with King Charles' second wedding'

The Crown 'to end with King Charles' second wedding'

1:56pm