Three police cars rammed in Whangārei chase, officer injured

An officer was injured and three police cars rammed during a late-night car chase in Whangārei yesterday.

Four people were taken into custody over the incident. Two of them were charged.

The incident began when a "vehicle of interest" was spotted by police about 10.30pm at a petrol station in Raumanga.

"It was soon established the vehicle was registered to a person of interest who was required to arrest for a probation matter," Inspector Maria Nordstrom, Whangārei area commander, said in a statement.

"The police unit called for assistance, however as police approached and signalled for the vehicle to remain stationary, the vehicle of interest has left the area at speed.

"The vehicle narrowly missed one of our staff members who was on foot at the time."

Police pursued the vehicle as it drove on SH1 "at speed" and went west on Loop Rd towards Otaika Valley Rd, driving on the wrong side.

At this point, the driver braked heavily and reversed, police said.

"The vehicle intentionally collided with a police vehicle before continuing to travel west, through Maungatapere onto Mangakahia Road to Titoki," Nordstrom said. "While on Tokiri Road, the driver once again braked suddenly and rammed a following police vehicle, which has caused extensive damage."

Other police cars continued to pursue the vehicle – but it then turned and drove straight at one of them, police said.

"Our police vehicle, seeing what the driver was going to do, has attempted to move out of the line of the vehicle," Nordstrom said.

"The vehicle collided with the side of the police unit.

"The vehicle has then come to a stop and the occupants have attempted to flee the area on foot."

Police dogs helped officers to track them down and four people were taken into custody "without incident".

The 31-year-old male driver faces multiple charges related to failing to stop, assault, and resisting police, while a 29-year-old female was charged with driving in a dangerous manner and failing to stop. The other two were released without charge.

"Those involved showed total disregard for the safety of the public and our staff with no sign of willingness to deescalate the situation.

"It is incredibly lucky none of our officers or those involved were seriously harmed during the incident, however we are providing support to one member who received a minor injury," Nordstrom said.