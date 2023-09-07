New Zealand
1News

Getting Lost: The Kiwi card game taking the world on an adventure

5:09am

Have you ever considered getting lost?

No, this is not an insult. For one woman, the act of getting lost has garnered her international attention and a bestselling card game.

Cat Macnaughtan and her husband James invented the game based on their real-life adventures of getting lost, where they would take their three children around the motu. She blogged their travel and noticed that people were interested and wanted to know how the Macnaughten family would find the locations.

"So we made a card game with crazy directions that would lead them to different places," she told Seven Sharp.

Macnaughtan said when her and James finally released the game on her blog, "we hadn't only sold out but had sold stock we didn't have".

She said that she often asks the public to help with ideas as well, saying: "We will put it up on social media and other people will jump in [and suggest] you should do this and this and this, and that's how an idea forms."

The game, which has cards such as 'stop and support the first local business you see', is about escaping your comfort zone and having fun.

Macnaughtan said the game is sold all over the world and has 30 different editions, ranging from seasons, girls' trip, road trip, holidays and even a dog edition.

And when you're ready to finish the game, there are no winners or losers.

"You win by having fun," Macnaughtan said.

"So many people tell us 'I found something that's always been under my nose, but I've never turned down that street because I'm too busy.'"

Watch the above video to see Lucas de Jong 'getting lost' with Cat Macnaughtan.

New ZealandAucklandTravel

SHARE ME

More Stories

Victim speaks out after Ola driver sentenced over indecent assaults

Victim speaks out after Ola driver sentenced over indecent assaults

The woman is asking how she was able to become Sajid Mehmood's second victim.

6:59pm

2:24

Women accused of stealing $40k worth of goods from Akl supermarkets

Women accused of stealing $40k worth of goods from Akl supermarkets

Police said the alleged shoplifting spree happened over the last two months.

5:22pm

Person dies at South Auckland workplace

Person dies at South Auckland workplace

4:54pm

Watch: Person steals taxidermy kiwi from Auckland primary school

Watch: Person steals taxidermy kiwi from Auckland primary school

4:23pm

1:00

Akl axe-attack accused pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

Akl axe-attack accused pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

2:50pm

2:10

'Grubby little coward' - Suspected drink spiking at KPMG functions

'Grubby little coward' - Suspected drink spiking at KPMG functions

9:27am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

8 mins ago

Lawyers ask to revoke bond of mother of US boy who shot teacher

Lawyers ask to revoke bond of mother of US boy who shot teacher

22 mins ago

BREAKING

Senior Mongrel Mob member has $2.1m in cash, homes, vehicles seized

Senior Mongrel Mob member has $2.1m in cash, homes, vehicles seized

53 mins ago

Hermoso accuses Rubiales of sexual assault over World Cup kiss

0:26

Hermoso accuses Rubiales of sexual assault over World Cup kiss

55 mins ago

Russian missile attack kills 17 at Ukrainian market

0:26

Russian missile attack kills 17 at Ukrainian market

55 mins ago

Fit-again Rory McIlroy to be 'sensible' at pre-Cup stag do

Fit-again Rory McIlroy to be 'sensible' at pre-Cup stag do

6:16am

Rolling Stones reveal release date for new album, unveil lead single

Rolling Stones reveal release date for new album, unveil lead single

More from Entertainment

Rolling Stones reveal release date for new album, unveil lead single

Rolling Stones reveal release date for new album, unveil lead single

The Rolling Stones are back, and they've brought a few famous friends.

6:16am

Arrest warrant issued for Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker

Arrest warrant issued for Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker

Chad Michael Busto, 43, failed to attend a fitting for his GPS monitor.

5:00am

'An epiphany': Opera star on his move from rugby field to stage

'An epiphany': Opera star on his move from rugby field to stage

5:00am

The Crown 'to end with King Charles' second wedding'

The Crown 'to end with King Charles' second wedding'

1:56pm

'Irretrievably broken': Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

'Irretrievably broken': Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

1:12pm