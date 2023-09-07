Getting Lost: The Kiwi card game taking the world on an adventure

Have you ever considered getting lost?

No, this is not an insult. For one woman, the act of getting lost has garnered her international attention and a bestselling card game.

Cat Macnaughtan and her husband James invented the game based on their real-life adventures of getting lost, where they would take their three children around the motu. She blogged their travel and noticed that people were interested and wanted to know how the Macnaughten family would find the locations.

"So we made a card game with crazy directions that would lead them to different places," she told Seven Sharp.

Macnaughtan said when her and James finally released the game on her blog, "we hadn't only sold out but had sold stock we didn't have".

She said that she often asks the public to help with ideas as well, saying: "We will put it up on social media and other people will jump in [and suggest] you should do this and this and this, and that's how an idea forms."

The game, which has cards such as 'stop and support the first local business you see', is about escaping your comfort zone and having fun.

Macnaughtan said the game is sold all over the world and has 30 different editions, ranging from seasons, girls' trip, road trip, holidays and even a dog edition.

And when you're ready to finish the game, there are no winners or losers.

"You win by having fun," Macnaughtan said.

"So many people tell us 'I found something that's always been under my nose, but I've never turned down that street because I'm too busy.'"

