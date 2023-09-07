Former All Black confirmed as bidder for Auckland A-League team

In what might just be one of sport’s biggest surprises of the year, a former All Black has been confirmed as a bidder for the new Auckland A-League football franchise.

Ali Williams is leading a local consortium trying to secure the new expansion licence for the team, which will join the trans-Tasman football competition in October 24.

These days a property developer, Williams' bid is also thought to involve the Mowbray family, best known for their mega-success with the Zuru toys brand. Local football identities are also tipped to be on board.

Williams is actually from a football background, having played to a high level in the juniors then at secondary school, before switching his attention to rugby in his late teens.

1News understands the bid could also include a push for a new waterfront stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plan is for the new Auckland team to be based at Mt Smart Stadium for several years, but then shift to a new site at the Silo Park/Wynyard Quarter area at the western end of Auckland’s waterfront.

That zone of council land has been used recently for America’s Cup bases, but most of it now sits empty.

Another bidder thought to have made the A-League shortlist is American Marc Mitchell, a minority shareholder in the Breakers basketball franchise.

It’s unclear what his current relationship is with the Breakers.

He’s registered a company Auckland Football, using an address on Auckland’s North Shore.

Mitchell is described on several websites as a venture entrepreneur, involved in various tech companies.