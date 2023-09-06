New Zealand
Yanfei Bao: New areas searched for missing Christchurch woman

2:37pm
Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao. (Source: 1News)

Police are combing new areas today in the search for missing Christchurch woman Yanfei Bao.

It's now over six weeks since the Christchurch mum, aged 44, went missing. Despite extensive searches her body has yet to be found.

"Police investigating the disappearance of Yanfei Bao are searching in new areas today," a spokesperson said.

The new locations include Waterholes Rd and Robinsons Rd, Rolleston; Spalling Rd and Te Kuru Wetland, Halswell; and Haul Rd, McLeans Island, police confirmed this afternoon.

It comes after officers have recently focused their efforts on the Greenpark area.

"Staff will not be searching the Greenpark area today but future activity is being considered in that area," police said.

The case so far

52-year-old Tingjun Cao is accused of murdering Yanfei Bao.

52-year-old Tingjun Cao is accused of murdering Yanfei Bao. (Source: Pool)

Real estate agent Bao, 44, disappeared while door-knocking in Wigram on July 19.

Tingjun Cao was arrested at Christchurch International Airport on July 23 and charged with kidnapping over the disappearance.

A homicide investigation was launched on July 26, and Cao was charged with murder on August 15. He pleaded not guilty.

And police have previously appealed for information about a number of items in connection with the case.

Police investigating Yanfei Bao's disappearance are appealing for information in relation to this top.

Police investigating Yanfei Bao's disappearance are appealing for information in relation to this top. (Source: NZ Police)

A tracksuit, a top and a spade appear to be items of police interest.

"Police believe the items have been discarded in the Christchurch area some time from approximately midday on Wednesday 19 July, to about 5pm Saturday 22 July," Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said last month. "The spade is brand new.

Police are also appealing for information on this spade.

Police are also appealing for information on this spade. (Source: NZ Police)

"Anyone that saw someone acting in an unusual manner or can assist police in locating the whereabouts of the tracksuit, the top, and spade, is asked to please to contact police."

Police are appealing for information on this tracksuit in relation to Yanfei Bao's disappearance.

Police are appealing for information on this tracksuit in relation to Yanfei Bao's disappearance. (Source: NZ Police)

Anyone with information is urged to call 105.

