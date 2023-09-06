New Zealand
Victim speaks out after Ola driver sentenced over indecent assaults

By Kim Baker Wilson, 1News Reporter
9 mins ago

A woman indecently assaulted by an Ola driver is asking how she was able to become the man's second victim.

The driver, Sajid Mehmood, has been sentenced in the Auckland District Court to 200 hours of community work.

He will also be placed under supervision for nine months.

"You shouldn't be getting touched when you're getting home," the woman told 1News ahead of today's sentencing.

"If he was not on the road this wouldn't have happened to me."

Her assault was on January 10 last year, after her early morning fare was accepted by Mehmood.

He told the woman her perfume smelled good.

Soon, he reached and touched her knee over the top of her skirt and moved his hand further up her leg.

He would go on to touch her upper thigh and hip, leaving his hand there for a few seconds.

"And I was like 'oh my gosh, like that's really weird', and I was sitting in the front seat which was a mistake," the woman said.

When they arrived at the woman's home, Mehmood put his left hand on her shoulder.

"And then it was slowly going down, down down, you know, I was like, 'oh my gosh, I'm getting out,'" she said.

But his first assault was a week-and-a-half earlier, early on New Year's Eve before 2022 was being welcomed in.

He told that woman that she should sit in the front when she went to get in the back.

Mehmood reached his arm between the gap in the car seats as she went to leave, running his hand up her thigh towards her stomach.

The summary of facts said he grabbed her breast as she pulled away and got out of the car.

Judge Kevin Phillips said at the Auckland District Court it was "unfortunate" Mehmood was the one who accepted the first woman's ride request.

"Your remorse to me is entirely questionable," he said.

"There is a very strong expectation that not only will the service deliver, the drivers are trustworthy and responsible, will act professionally and deliver clients to where they wish to go. This defendant has ridiculed all of the various people involved in the industry in my view."

In court, a victim impact statement from Mehmood's second victim detailed how she was left feeling confused and disgusting.

Separately, she told 1News something has to change.

"This shouldn't have happened a second time, it shouldn't even happen a first time," she said.

She lodged a complaint with Ola, and in an email back was told mutual respect, customer service and safety were extremely important to the company.

But it also said it appeared the driver had a similar complaint currently under investigation.

It refunded her $12.36 trip as a goodwill gesture.

Waka Kotahi said Ola was told of the first complaint several days after the assault, on January 6. That was when Ola received an order from police.

Waka Kotahi said Ola then made contact with the police asking for more information.

But it never got a reply back from police until the second woman's complaint.

"So I'm satisfied they took some steps to ascertain what happened," Waka Kotahi regulatory manager Andrew Galloway said.

"In future what we have agreed with Ola is that if they receive a production order that's similar that they will let us know and we will follow up and maybe find out more from police, and intervene sooner," he said.

Galloway said Waka Kotahi expects better from rideshare drivers.

"There is a message for drivers. There are responsibilities drivers have to rideshare organisations and community standards, and there are expectations to us."

Ola said it backed Waka Kotahi's comments to 1News.

"The fact is, they know where you live," Mehmood's second victim said.

"I didn't ask for this and you should feel safe going home, you shouldn't be touched.

Judge Phillips called it a repeated breach of trust.

"People get into those vehicles trusting the drivers and this man has done a great deal to destroy that trust, in my view."

Additional reporting by Jack Mabire and Enya Murphy

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

