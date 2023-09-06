Good as Gold: Man dedicates 35 years to helping Special Olympics

A dedicated volunteer who has been involved in the Special Olympics for more than 35 years has been awarded $10,000 for his "unstinting" commitment to the work.

Stewart Hewett has dedicated more than three decades to volunteering with the Special Olympics, actively participating in various committees, boards, and event organisation.

Wherever there is an opportunity for Special Olympians to challenge themselves, Hewett will always be close by providing encouragement and support.

His daughter Katrina Hewett praised him for being "my bestest dad in the whole wide world" and "always looking after everybody here for the Special Olympics".

Another volunteer Brian Benn described Hewett as "one of those people that try and change the world for good. One deed at a time. And man, he's done plenty".

He said Hewett had been on the local, regional and national organising committees, as well as being head of delegation for the Kiwi team heading to the World Winter Games.

"He's done it all from top to bottom," Benn said.

The Oamaru local was unaware that he was being filmed by Seven Sharp as he coached and helped participants in Cardrona, thinking he was just in the background.

Hewett was approached on the slopes and presented with $10,000 as this week's ASB Good as Gold recipient for his "unstinting" service. He told Seven Sharp he might use some of the money to create a special project for the Special Olympics.

"I think there will be some people round here who need that as much as me," he said.

"You might say that I give to Special Olympics but Special Olympics has given me a helluva lot too — a real lot. It is a great organisation, a very supportive organisation.

"I have an admiration for our athletes. They're just happy, happy to be there. They want to achieve in their own right."

