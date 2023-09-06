New Zealand
1News

Good as Gold: Man dedicates 35 years to helping Special Olympics

20 mins ago

A dedicated volunteer who has been involved in the Special Olympics for more than 35 years has been awarded $10,000 for his "unstinting" commitment to the work.

Stewart Hewett has dedicated more than three decades to volunteering with the Special Olympics, actively participating in various committees, boards, and event organisation.

Wherever there is an opportunity for Special Olympians to challenge themselves, Hewett will always be close by providing encouragement and support.

His daughter Katrina Hewett praised him for being "my bestest dad in the whole wide world" and "always looking after everybody here for the Special Olympics".

Another volunteer Brian Benn described Hewett as "one of those people that try and change the world for good. One deed at a time. And man, he's done plenty".

He said Hewett had been on the local, regional and national organising committees, as well as being head of delegation for the Kiwi team heading to the World Winter Games.

"He's done it all from top to bottom," Benn said.

The Oamaru local was unaware that he was being filmed by Seven Sharp as he coached and helped participants in Cardrona, thinking he was just in the background.

Hewett was approached on the slopes and presented with $10,000 as this week's ASB Good as Gold recipient for his "unstinting" service. He told Seven Sharp he might use some of the money to create a special project for the Special Olympics.

"I think there will be some people round here who need that as much as me," he said.

"You might say that I give to Special Olympics but Special Olympics has given me a helluva lot too — a real lot. It is a great organisation, a very supportive organisation.

"I have an admiration for our athletes. They're just happy, happy to be there. They want to achieve in their own right."

If you know a deserving New Zealander you'd like to nominate for ASB Good as Gold, click here.

New ZealandOther SportDunedin and Otago

SHARE ME

More Stories

Dunedin council plans to buy up properties in flood-prone south

Dunedin council plans to buy up properties in flood-prone south

The council has started talks with Treasury about government support for the scheme.

Tue, Sep 5

Exhausted climbers rescued from near Mt Cook summit

Exhausted climbers rescued from near Mt Cook summit

When two climbers became stuck near the summit, a helicopter carried out a complex mission to get them off the mountain.

Tue, Sep 5

Top orchard fined after man's hands pulled into conveyor belt

Top orchard fined after man's hands pulled into conveyor belt

Mon, Sep 4

Otago tourism agencies speak out against proposed Tarras airport

Otago tourism agencies speak out against proposed Tarras airport

Sun, Sep 3

1:26

James Bond experience coming to Queenstown

James Bond experience coming to Queenstown

Fri, Sep 1

2:40

Group opposing Tarras Airport willing to take fight to court

Group opposing Tarras Airport willing to take fight to court

Wed, Aug 30

2:23

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

20 mins ago

Good as Gold: Man dedicates 35 years to helping Special Olympics

4:41

Good as Gold: Man dedicates 35 years to helping Special Olympics

44 mins ago

Warriors say pressure on Panthers ahead of return to NRL finals

2:03

Warriors say pressure on Panthers ahead of return to NRL finals

7:47pm

Kmart to introduce robots to all stores, opens huge new facility

Kmart to introduce robots to all stores, opens huge new facility

7:10pm

Dame Noeline Taurua: Integrity, relationships and the unknown

2:04

Dame Noeline Taurua: Integrity, relationships and the unknown

6:59pm

Victim speaks out after Ola driver sentenced over indecent assaults

2:24

Victim speaks out after Ola driver sentenced over indecent assaults

6:28pm

$45k worth of meth and cash seized as 4 arrested in bust

$45k worth of meth and cash seized as 4 arrested in bust

More from Entertainment

The Crown 'to end with King Charles' second wedding'

The Crown 'to end with King Charles' second wedding'

Netflix's hit royal drama will come to an end later this year when the sixth and final season airs on the streaming service.

1:56pm

'Irretrievably broken': Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

'Irretrievably broken': Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

The 34-year-old singer submitted a petition in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday to officially end his four-year marriage to the actress.

1:12pm

Cop nabs The Hoff and Rhys Darby on Stewart Island / Rakiura

Cop nabs The Hoff and Rhys Darby on Stewart Island / Rakiura

12:11pm

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

11:41am

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

Tue, Sep 5