Gold Coast man and his pet snake spotted surfing together

A Gold Coast surfer and his pet snake have captured the internet’s imagination after footage of the two hitting the waves went viral.

Surfer Higor Fiuza and his pet python Shiva frequently go longboarding together, with Fiuza saying the 3-year-old bredli carpet python has joined him 10 times.

A video shared online shows Shiva wrapped around Fiuza’s neck as he glides through the water.

"She is such an amazing snake," Fiuza told ABC Australia.

"I always took her to the beach, and she loved to be in the water swimming, so one day I decided to take her out for a surf, and she loved it.

"Usually, when she doesn't like something, she starts hissing, but she doesn't hiss [in the water], she is always chill."

He said that Shiva is fond of a dip in the sea, especially on hot days.

"She is big now, and she holds my neck really tight," he said.

And because of her tight grip, Fiuza is never worried she’ll let go.

"She knows how to swim. She goes under the water and comes back to me."