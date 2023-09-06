World
1News

Gold Coast man and his pet snake spotted surfing together

45 mins ago

A Gold Coast surfer and his pet snake have captured the internet’s imagination after footage of the two hitting the waves went viral.

Surfer Higor Fiuza and his pet python Shiva frequently go longboarding together, with Fiuza saying the 3-year-old bredli carpet python has joined him 10 times.

A video shared online shows Shiva wrapped around Fiuza’s neck as he glides through the water.

"She is such an amazing snake," Fiuza told ABC Australia.

"I always took her to the beach, and she loved to be in the water swimming, so one day I decided to take her out for a surf, and she loved it.

"Usually, when she doesn't like something, she starts hissing, but she doesn't hiss [in the water], she is always chill."

He said that Shiva is fond of a dip in the sea, especially on hot days.

"She is big now, and she holds my neck really tight," he said.

And because of her tight grip, Fiuza is never worried she’ll let go.

"She knows how to swim. She goes under the water and comes back to me."

WorldAnimalsAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Aus sports concussion report looks to tackle issue head on

Aus sports concussion report looks to tackle issue head on

Its final report gave 13 recommendations to improve responses and reduce sports-related concussions and head injuries.

6:16am

Six men charged with more than 100 child sex offences in QLD

Six men charged with more than 100 child sex offences in QLD

"The offences alleged to have been committed by these men are extremely serious and in some cases truly shocking," police said.

5:30am

Dad charged after allegedly trying to drown his child at WA beach

Dad charged after allegedly trying to drown his child at WA beach

9:44pm

Bid to jail Aus teacher for sex with student thrown out

Bid to jail Aus teacher for sex with student thrown out

2:24pm

Qantas boss resigns early amid airline's controversies

Qantas boss resigns early amid airline's controversies

Tue, Sep 5

Brisbane man shot in head while eating fish and chips

Brisbane man shot in head while eating fish and chips

Tue, Sep 5

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

2 mins ago

Climbing expert's safety plea after underdressed pair rescued

4:30

Climbing expert's safety plea after underdressed pair rescued

3 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: Hipkins speaks after making economic announcement

LIVE: Hipkins speaks after making economic announcement

6 mins ago

Routliffe pulls off stunning comeback to make US Open semis

1:39

Routliffe pulls off stunning comeback to make US Open semis

20 mins ago

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

32 mins ago

Labour's 'five economic priorities' if re-elected

Labour's 'five economic priorities' if re-elected

45 mins ago

Gold Coast man and his pet snake spotted surfing together

0:34

Gold Coast man and his pet snake spotted surfing together

More from Entertainment

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

The Brighton-based band, known for hits like Figure it Out, Troubles Coming, and Lights Out, will play one show.

20 mins ago

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

West was photographed with his pants down during a boat ride in Italy with his 28-year-old "wife".

12:50pm

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

Tue, Sep 5

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

Tue, Sep 5

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

Tue, Sep 5