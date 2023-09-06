Entertainment
Cop nabs The Hoff and Rhys Darby on Stewart Island / Rakiura

12:11pm
David Hasselhoff and Rhys Darby with Stewart Island cop Stuart.

David Hasselhoff and Rhys Darby with Stewart Island cop Stuart. (Source: Supplied)

Hollywood star David Hasselhoff and Kiwi comedian Rhys Darby were nabbed by a local cop on Stewart Island / Rakiura this week.

The pair came to the attention of the island's sole officer Stuart while they were out and about in the community.

Southern District Police posted a pic of the trio on its Facebook page explaining how it came about.

"Stuart, our sole charge officer on Stewart Island (we know), was lucky enough to have a brief chat with David Hasselhoff and Rhys Darby while they were in the community filming for an upcoming show."

It added how it was "not a bad day in the office" for the star struck Stuart.

The pair are traipsing around Aotearoa as they film a new reality travel show Hoff Roading.

According to its production company Stripe Studios, the show will run for a season of 10, 23 minute long episodes.

The Hoff and Darby were also spotted at Auckland's Sky Tower last Friday.

The pair "bravely" did the Sky Walk together, 192m above the streets of Auckland — but did not do the Sky Jump.

This is not the Knight Rider star's first time in New Zealand.

He moved here temporarily in the mid-80s to record his second studio album Lovin' Feelings at Mandrill Studios in Auckland's Parnell.

Entertainment

