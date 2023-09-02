Entertainment
Actor David Hasselhoff spotted in Auckland

15 mins ago
Hasselhoff at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2022.

Hasselhoff at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2022. (Source: Getty)

Baywatch star David Hasselhoff has been spotted in New Zealand.

Rachel Hart, known as the One Handed Baker, posted a photo to Instagram of "The Hoff" at Auckland's Sky Tower on Friday.

She said Hasselhoff was accompanied by Kiwi comedian Rhys Darby.

The pair "bravely" did the Sky Walk together, 192m above the streets of Auckland — but did not do the Sky Jump.

This is not the Knight Rider star's first time in New Zealand.

He moved here temporarily in the mid-80s to record his second studio album Lovin' Feelings at Mandrill Studios in Auckland's Parnell.

