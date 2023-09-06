New Zealand
$45k worth of meth and cash seized as 4 arrested in bust

39 mins ago
Money seized

Money seized (Source: Supplied)

Four people have been arrested after police say they seized more than $25,000 worth of methamphetamine and tens of thousands in cash during a South Island operation.

Police said approximately 80 grams of methamphetamine, two firearms, and approximately $20,000 cash were located and seized.

It comes after officers executed six search warrants across Blenheim, Nelson, and Christchurch over the past two days.

Four people have been charged and are due to appear in court.

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Dye said police are continuing to investigate the whereabouts of "several further people of interest to hold them to account and bring them before the courts".

"The search warrants executed today are part of an investigation which commenced several months ago," he said.

Methamphetamine seized

Methamphetamine seized (Source: Supplied)

"Police inquiries revealed evidence of large quantities of methamphetamine [allegedly] being purchased in Auckland and brought into the Tasman District for further distribution.

"Police are committed to investigating both individuals and organised criminal groups including gangs who cause harm to the community through the distribution of controlled drugs."

In the Nelson District Court, a 46-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man are charged with "numerous offences relating to the alleged sale and supply of methamphetamine across the Tasman District". They are due to reappear on September 7.

A 43-year-old man has been charged with being unlawfully in possession of firearms, offering to supply methamphetamine, cultivating cannabis, and contravening a protection order, according to police. He has been remanded in custody and is due to reappear in the Christchurch District Court on September 27.

A 40-year-old woman appeared in the Christchurch District Court today and has been remanded in custody to reappear on October 3.

